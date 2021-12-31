Former NFL referee sounds off on clapping to call for snaps

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In the first quarter of Friday’s Cotton Bowl, Cincinnati was called for an offside. The foul happened after Alabama quarterback Bryce Young clapped to call for the snap — leading to one former NFL referee to weigh in on that technique.

Terry McAulay, who works as the Sunday Night Football rules analyst on NBC, criticized referees’ decisions to throw a flag on the defense when the opposing quarterback claps to snap the ball. He laid out his argument in a Twitter thread during the game.

“The defense is penalized when the offense uses the clap to call for the snap and the defense interferes by clapping,” McAulay tweeted. “So, the QB should not be allowed to clap unless the ball is snapped. It simulates action at the snap and should be a false start. #StartThePlayFair”

In a subsequent tweet, McAulay pointed to the rule about quarterbacks and false starts. The rule states, “The quarterback making any quick, jerky movement that simulates the beginning of the play” constitutes a false start.

“The Alabama QB has done this several times,” McAulay tweeted. “CFB is far too lenient with QB’s [sic] in a shotgun. Yet another unfair advantage for the offense.”

Alabama jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after its first drive and Cincinnati, despite getting to first and goal at the Alabama nine-yard line, settled for a field goal to make it a 7-3 Crimson Tide lead. The Tide then scored a field goal on its first play of the second quarter to get out to a 10-3 lead.

Alabama touchdown drive leads to impressive early stat

It took Alabama 5:09 to score in the Cotton Bowl. To do it, the Crimson Tide did something they haven’t done in 13 years.

Alabama ran 11 plays — 10 rushes and an eight-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to Slade Bolden to take a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati. The Crimson Tide’s 10 rushing attempts are the most they’ve had on their opening drive since 2008, according to ESPN Stats and Info. To put that in perspective, that was Nick Saban’s first season as Alabama’s head coach.

Brian Robinson, Jr. got plenty of work on that opening drive. He took six carries for 37 yards to lead the charge. Wide receiver Jameson Williams also got in on the action with an 18-yard rush.

Alabama went 75 yards in 5:09 to score on the opening drive, but Cincinnati made things interesting on its first drive, as well. The Bearcats settled for a field goal, though, to make it a 7-3 game.