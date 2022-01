Nitrome is a British game developer that has made truckloads of games for the web and mobile devices, but it might at the moment be best known for iOS game Super Leap Day, sequel to Leap Day. The gimmick of those games is that you get a new platforming challenge to conquer every day. And recently, Nitrome revealed that it had “a long time ago” pitched Sega a Sonic the Hedgehog game in the vein of Leap Day, creating a demo to go with it. Unfortunately, Sega “did not see the potential” in the Nitrome Sonic game demo and rejected it, but Nitrome has at least shared a video of the demo for the first time.

