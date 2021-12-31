ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pressley says she has breakthrough case of COVID-19

By Roberto Scalese
WBUR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley has tested positive for COVID-19. Pressley, who represents the Massachusetts 7th district in Congress, said she received the positive results after experiencing symptoms. "Thankfully, my symptoms are relatively mild, and...

