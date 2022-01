If you're looking to set some skincare affirmations for the New Year, repeat after me: I promise to wear sunscreen every. Single. Day. It doesn't matter where you live, your skin tone, or your skin-care preferences, if you don't wear SPF every day, you might as well throw the rest of your skin-care routine out the window. But I get it! So many sunscreens on the market are so hard to love. Chalky white casts, pore-clogging ingredients, and that awful chlorine smell are just some of the hurdles we have to overcome to protect our skin against UVA and UVB rays.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO