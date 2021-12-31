Woman survives truck falling off cliff and into river in Washington state

A woman in Washington state appears to be unscathed after her pickup truck slid off a cliff.

Cowlitz County Fire Department Chief Vic Leatzow said the woman, who has not been publicly identified, told officials she lost control of her vehicle after turning off her four-wheel drive while traveling up the hill, and as a result, her truck took a tumble off the edge and into the Kalama River, according to KOIN .



"She went between two trees and hit the cedar tree and actually broke the cedar tree," Leatzow said. "When it came down into that rock chute, it wedged her vehicle between the cedar tree and the side of the rock chute."

The fall happened at around 6 a.m. off Fallert Road near Kalama River Road, the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office said in Facebook statement , which also noted the vehicle dropped down a 40- to 50-foot embankment.

Rescuers said the woman was able to escape the vehicle by herself and ended up climbing up onto a small ledge a few feet up, according to KOIN.

A man told the news outlet that he pulled over when he spotted tire tracks going off the road and found the woman yelling, after which he called 911.

Cowlitz Fire District 5 and the Clark County Technical Rescue Team also responded, the sheriff's office said in its statement.



Leatzow said the woman "needs to go buy some lottery tickets" after having been able to "walk away" from the crash with "what appeared to be no injuries," according to KOIN. Still, the woman was taken to Peace Health St. John Medical Center in Longview, according to officials from the fire department.

"She's very lucky," Leatzow said. "Out of a 1,000-yard area on that corner of the river, that is the only — the only — spot that's not 40-60 feet straight up and down rock wall."

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Cowlitz County Fire Department for further comment.

