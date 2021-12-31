ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Davis to hold vigil on January 6 insurrection anniversary

By WICS/WRSP Staff
KFDM-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — United States Representative Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is holding a vigil on Jan. 6, 2022, one year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a...

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

On the Record: U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis switching vision from IL-13 to IL-15

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) is switching districts, but he is still running for Congress. He joined WMBD/WYZZ’s Matt Sheehan to talk about his campaign for the 2022 race. QUESTION: What’s different about the two districts?. “I wasn’t given the choice to switch...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

On the Record: Why Rep. Rodney Davis chose Congress over governor’s race

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) is running for re-election, just in a different district now. Rep. Davis currently represents the 13th district. If he wins re-election in November 2022, he will be the Representative for the 15th District. Reports were circling that Rep. Davis would run...
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wics#The Candlelight Vigil
Salon

House Democrat calls for novel Jan. 6 commemoration: Expel GOP members who helped incite the attack

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush declared Monday that lawmakers should commemorate the upcoming one-year anniversary of the deadly January 6 attack by passing her resolution to "investigate and expel the members of Congress who helped incite the violent insurrection at our Capitol."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Union Leader

Right-wing and liberal vigils planned in D.C. on anniversary of Capitol riot

WASHINGTON - Rival vigils are being planned on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by both a right-wing group that insists those charged in the insurrection are "political prisoners" and liberal organizations marking this date by urging Congress and President Joe Biden to pass federal legislation to protect voting rights.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Press Democrat

Pelosi announces plans for 'solemn observance' of one-year anniversary of Jan. 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated there will be a "full program of events" to mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop the confirmation of President Biden's electoral college win, a siege that resulted in five deaths and left some 140 law enforcement officers injured.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kyma.com

2021 Year in Review: One year after the January 6 insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) - January 6, 2021 - a day designed by the Founders to be forgettable, now seared in our collective memory. It started when Congress gathered to count the Electoral College votes to seal Joe Biden's election victory. Any other year - just a formality. But, this time? A catch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

‘DO YOUR RESEARCH’: Adam Kinzinger Jabs Ted Cruz for Spreading Covid-19 ‘Misinformation’ in Botched Tweet

Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) called out fellow Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Wednesday night after the Texas senator made a major factual error in attacking Democrats over Covid-19 restrictions. Cruz falsely accused Washington state Democrats of banning dancing, tweeting:. Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys. Washington State: NO...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arkvalleyvoice.com

Charges Upheld of Four Proud Boy Defendants who Conspired on the Attack on the U.S. Capitol

A federal judge has refused to throw out an indictment charging four alleged leaders of the far-right Proud Boys with conspiring to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral college victory. The defense lawyers for the four men — Joseph Biggs, Charles Donohoe, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl — argued that the four are charged with conduct that is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. They have issued no comment regarding the judge’s decision to reject the arguments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
sunflower-alliance.org

Vigil to Defend Democracy, January 6

Join a volunteer-led mobilization in hundreds of cities across the country to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — and demand action to defend democracy. The call to action says:. “January 6 was a violent and deadly attack against all Americans –...
PROTESTS
WEKU

As the Jan. 6 attack anniversary nears, one Capitol officer fears a violent repeat

"This is how I'm going to die." That's what U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell thought on Jan. 6, 2021 as an angry mob stormed the Capitol and dragged him by the leg. "I could feel myself losing oxygen and recall thinking to myself, 'This is how I'm going to die, trampled defending this entrance,'" he said last July before a House Select Committee investigating the riot that disrupted a joint session of Congress as it affirmed the results of the presidential election.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy