Public Safety

18-year-old arrested for rape of teen girl

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Gabriel Montero-Lopez, 18, was arrested yesterday morning in the rape of a teenage girl between the ages of 12 and 18. The juvenile victim told investigators that she had met Montero-Lopez on Snapchat around December 17 and that they had communicated on Snapchat, text messages, and FaceTime. On the night...

