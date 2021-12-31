Cat Monthly, Weekly and Daily Holidays

Every pet has a story, and while no one knows everything about Raina’s, her humans pals have learned a good amount. This 2-year-old has been healing from a neck injury at the Connecticut Humane Society for the past several months. She’s goofy, fun and cuddly, and is a blast to watch when she gets the zoomies. Once Raina has had plenty of exercise, she loves to lounge. She also bonds quickly to people and enjoys being with her favorite humans, rather than playing on her own. She’s even gone to a foster home and made friends with a donkey at a barn. Raina is currently working on training and calmly meeting other dogs, and luckily she’s very food motivated for her lessons. She’d be good with kids 12+ who have experience with large, excited dogs, may be okay with another pup, and wants to get exercise every day. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO