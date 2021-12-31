ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Monthly, Weekly and Daily Holidays

By Annie Butler Shirreffs
catster.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe celebrate our cats every day and in every way, but these cat national holidays can make things a little more special. Don’t see a cat holiday here? Email us at catstermag@belvoir.com, and we’ll add it to the list!. JANUARY Cat Holidays. January 2: National Pet Travel...

www.catster.com

Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: Cats needing homes for the holidays

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control is filling up with cats during the holiday season. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at the shelter have been...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
myarklamiss.com

Local cat shelter hopes to spread some holiday cheer with an adoption special

According to River Cities Humane Society for Cats, they are offering two cats for a $100 adoption fee. The shelter says there is still time to finish up your Christmas shopping and they say you can bring twice the love home this Christmas. Every cat you adopt from River Cities...
PETS
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Adoptable Cats of the Week

Look at these beauties. Can you believe they don’t have a fur-ever home? Me either. They’ve never been in a real home with a Christmas tree, a couple of kids waiting for Santa and a family that would love them forever. They would love them back as only a cat can. That’s all these kitties want for Christmas is a home. Can you be Santa? Just go to our website: Heberspringshumanesociety.com and complete an adoption application and a meet and greet will be arranged and put a gift under the tree for your new kitty. You won’t regret it. Merry Christmas to all! Shelter wish list: Everyone gets adopted!
PETS
cortlandstandard.net

Homes for the holidays

This year, the Cortland Community SPCA has seen a jump in pet adoptions in February and July, and adoptions have steadily increased since August with a high of 35 adoptions in November — and they’re hoping to keep it up throughout the holiday season. Opening the lid of...
CORTLAND, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Watch: Holiday fails, Santa snafus, costumed cats and more

The holiday season is in full swing as people deck the halls and dole out the egg nog. Amid the general merriment and Elf on the Shelf mischievousness, the season also serves as a launchpad for a number of festive failures; after all, even the best-laid plans oft encounter a holiday hitch.
LIFESTYLE
newsofmillcreek.com

Forever Home Cats of the Week - Gabriel, Noel and Claus

With input from our friends at Homeward Pet we are featuring cats that needs a loving home. They are currently doing adoptions by appointment only. The new year is the perfect time to triple the love, fun and snuggles in your home. Our cats of the week Gabriel, Noel, and Claus are the most terrific trio!
WOODINVILLE, WA
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Raina

Every pet has a story, and while no one knows everything about Raina’s, her humans pals have learned a good amount. This 2-year-old has been healing from a neck injury at the Connecticut Humane Society for the past several months. She’s goofy, fun and cuddly, and is a blast to watch when she gets the zoomies. Once Raina has had plenty of exercise, she loves to lounge. She also bonds quickly to people and enjoys being with her favorite humans, rather than playing on her own. She’s even gone to a foster home and made friends with a donkey at a barn. Raina is currently working on training and calmly meeting other dogs, and luckily she’s very food motivated for her lessons. She’d be good with kids 12+ who have experience with large, excited dogs, may be okay with another pup, and wants to get exercise every day. Learn more at CThumane.org/adopt.
PETS
DogTime

Can Dogs Eat Ham? Is Ham Safe For Dogs?

Can dogs eat ham? The answer to that question isn't a simple yes or no. There are many things to consider before feeding ham to your dog. The post Can Dogs Eat Ham? Is Ham Safe For Dogs? appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
News On 6

Pet of the Week: Ozzie

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week. Ozzie is a male, tri-color Heeler mix puppy, and is about 5 months old. He is the sweetest puppy and is not overly rambunctious. He will be a big dog and will need an active home. If...
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Animal Rescue on Dec. 17

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Hazel is 3 years old and 30 pounds. Hazel is so happy and never stops wagging her tail. She is affectionate and great with kids and other dogs of all sizes. Lincoln...
PETS
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Riggs and Harris

Riggs a 7-year-old large border collie/mix surrendered because his family was no longer able to keep him. Although he is an older dog, he is still a very friendly, playful and outgoing dog. He knows basic commands, including roll over and play dead. He would be okay with a dog friendly cat but would prefer a home with no other dogs. Riggs has lived with children age 5 and older in the past. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Street Cat Doubles In Size In A Month | The Dodo Faith = Restored

Street cat was as light as a kitten when he was rescued — watch him get chubby and gorgeous and knead on his new mom nonstop 🧡. Special Thanks to Veronika for sharing her footage with us. Also big thanks to Maria and Ari for their help! You can follow them on TikTok https://thedo.do/MariaAriTT.
ANIMALS
catster.com

What’s Mew at Catster: January Cat Events

Through Summer 2023: Cats! An Exploration of the Felines That Occupy Every Aspect of Our Lives. This speCATular exhibition is all about felines and the way they have influenced our homes, our art and our culture. Come explore the countless ways in which cats inhabit our everyday lives. Takes place at Roberson Museum and Science Center in Binghamtom, New York. For more information, click here.
ANIMALS

