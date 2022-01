The University announced Monday that classes will be held online the first week of the spring 2022 semester due to the Omicron variant and increased positive COVID-19 cases. The University has developed guidelines for those participating in any on-campus activities in the spring. This includes receiving two negative COVID-19 tests at least three days apart before Jan. 21. For the first test, students are required to upload a negative off-campus test to the MyMcKinley Portal.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO