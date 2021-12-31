ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballard County, KY

Flood Watch issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, KY
City
Hardin, KY
County
Hickman County, KY
City
Henderson, KY
State
Missouri State
County
Muhlenberg County, KY
County
Daviess County, KY
County
Calloway County, KY
State
Illinois State
County
Caldwell County, KY
City
Fulton, KY
City
Webster, KY
City
Livingston, KY
City
Hickman, KY
County
Todd County, KY
County
Union County, KY
County
Webster County, KY
County
Ballard County, KY
County
Mclean County, KY
County
Carlisle County, KY
City
Butler, KY
County
Hopkins County, KY
County
Mccracken County, KY
State
Indiana State
County
Crittenden County, KY
City
Crittenden, KY
County
Henderson County, KY
County
Lyon County, KY
County
Marshall County, KY
County
Trigg County, KY
State
Kentucky State
County
Graves County, KY
County
Livingston County, KY
City
Carlisle, KY
County
Christian County, KY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Extreme Weather#Daviess#The Flood Watch#Saline Union#Hickman Hopkins#Ripley Scott
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy