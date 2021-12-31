NHL postpones more games in Canada due to fan limits

While all sports have been affected by high outbreaks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, that’s been maybe particularly notable in hockey (which makes sense, given research on how hockey rink conditions may contribute to COVID spread). There, we’ve seen numerous NHL games postponed, we’ve seen NHL players withdraw from the Beijing Olympics, and we’ve seen the IIHF U-20 men’s world juniors canceled (following initial attempts to proceed with that tournament despite canceling the upcoming women’s U18 championships, attempts which fell down after repeated outbreaks). And on Friday, the NHL announced they’ve postponed nine further games. However, rather than being about particular team outbreaks, these cancelations are about Canadian teams’ home provinces bringing in strict restrictions on fan attendance at games amidst Omicron’s spread:

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO