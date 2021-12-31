ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL postpones more games in Canada due to fan limits

newyorkcitynews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEven as teams return to the ice following their extended break due to coronavirus outbreaks around the league, the NHL continued Friday to postpone games due to attendance restrictions in Canada, extending the list of postponements to 16 games in the next two weeks. The league announced Tuesday it...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
lighthousehockey.com

Four Games Postponed for Islanders Western Trip Because Canada (OK, because NHL)

Four games from the New York Islanders’ upcoming road trip to the northwest have been postponed as part of the NHL’s response to government-ordered attendance restrictions in Canada relating to how the pandemic is affecting those communities. In all, nine (new) NHL games are postponed — eight in...
NHL
ESPN

Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager Brian 'Red' Hamilton finds woman who saved his life with message about cancerous mole

Brian "Red" Hamilton owes his life to the kindness of a stranger. The Vancouver Canucks assistant equipment manager was in Seattle on Oct. 23 for the Kraken's first home game when he noticed a fan banging on the glass to get his attention. It's a common occurrence, and one Hamilton -- now nearly two decades in with the Canucks -- might have just ignored.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fox10phoenix.com

Canucks manager thanks Kraken fan for 'saving his life'

SEATTLE - A manager for the Vancouver Canucks says his life was saved by a Seattle Kraken fan during their first game in Seattle. Canucks’ assistant equipment manager Brian "Red" Hamilton says a woman sat behind the Canucks bench during their game against the Kraken on October 23. She showed him a message on his phone, and directed him to get a mole on his neck checked out.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blue Jackets Activate Patrik Laine And Adam Boqvist

The Blue Jackets will have some help in the lineup tonight against Nashville as the team announced that winger Patrik Laine and defenseman Adam Boqvist have both been activated off injured reserve. Laine has been out of the lineup for nearly two months with an oblique strain. Prior to the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Canadian#Omicron#The Maple Leafs#Edmonton Boston
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Three observations: Kids step up in Sabres' loss to Devils

The Buffalo Sabres played their first game in 12 days on Wednesday night after the National Hockey League announced it would go on an extended holiday break due to COVID-19 outbreaks with several teams. Josh Schmit provides his three observations:
NHL
WGR550

Vinnie Hinostroza with Sabres testing Thursday morning

Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza was with the team in New York on Thursday and did test with the team. It’s not known if he accompanied the team to Boston, where they’ll play New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. EST. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
thecomeback.com

The NHL has postponed nine further games, eight because of fan restrictions in Canada amidst Omicron COVID outbreak

While all sports have been affected by high outbreaks of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, that’s been maybe particularly notable in hockey (which makes sense, given research on how hockey rink conditions may contribute to COVID spread). There, we’ve seen numerous NHL games postponed, we’ve seen NHL players withdraw from the Beijing Olympics, and we’ve seen the IIHF U-20 men’s world juniors canceled (following initial attempts to proceed with that tournament despite canceling the upcoming women’s U18 championships, attempts which fell down after repeated outbreaks). And on Friday, the NHL announced they’ve postponed nine further games. However, rather than being about particular team outbreaks, these cancelations are about Canadian teams’ home provinces bringing in strict restrictions on fan attendance at games amidst Omicron’s spread:
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy