ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick elaborates on New Year's resolutions in classic fashion

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePTYO_0da8BsW200

Those looking for the New Year’s resolutions of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick were once again disappointed on Friday.

Last Sunday, Juliet Pennington of the Boston Globe asked Belichick what his New Year’s resolutions were. In essence, he told her to ask him the question again next week. She did just that, and this time around, the coach gave her a little bit more of an answer as transcribed by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

As the calendar flips to 2022, Belichick proved that he is still the master at giving an answer, without revealing too much information. Belichick elected to keep things close to the vest.

“They would all be personal so they probably wouldn’t mean anything to you anyway,” Belichick said.

As the Patriots get ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bill Belichick’s New Year’s resolutions will still remain a mystery.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bill Belichick: I think Trevor Lawrence will be a solid NFL player, maybe great

Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence has floundered through a frustrating season as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and he’s not likely to have an easy game on Sunday against the Patriots. But New England coach Bill Belichick is stressing what Lawrence does well. Belichick’s Patriots...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Resolutions#American Football#The Boston Globe#The New York Post#The Bill Belichick
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Richard Sherman makes NFL MVP pick that Tom Brady won’t like

The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Tony Dungy Reveals His Choice For Next Bears' Head Coach.

There's been lots of chatter over the last couple of days regarding the Chicago Bears' next possible head coach. Of course Matt Nagy still needs to be fired first and he could always be back next year thanks to the crazy decisions in the Bears' front office that happen on a consistent basis.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Antonio Brown News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to action this past weekend against the Carolina Panthers after missing the previous eight games with an ankle injury and a league-sanctioned suspension. He didn’t skip a beat when he stepped on the field last Sunday, hauling in 10 catches for a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy