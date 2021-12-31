Year in review: Bank consolidation among OBJ's most popular 2021 finance stories

A potential record year for U.S. venture capital investments translated to big deals for metro Orlando startups. Local early-stage companies raised $188.3 million in the first three quarters of 2021, according to the most recent data from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association. Since 2014, this year only trails 2020 and 2018 for the most money raised by local firms in that period. However, it lags the $267.9 million raised from January to September 2020. Last year ended with $325 million raised by metro Orlando companies, the most in a year since at least 2013, per the oldest data available from PitchBook and the National Venture Capital Association.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO