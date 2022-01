If the Atlanta Falcons stand any chance of upsetting the Buffalo Bills this weekend on the road, it’ll rest on their ability to win in the trenches. Current weather projections indicate that snow is likely on Sunday, which usually translates to a more conservative approach featuring more running the football on offense. That likely jibes with head coach Arthur Smith’s goals, as he is already gaining a reputation for being very conservative on offense. Smith’s desire to have the Falcons foster a physical identity will be tested on Sunday given the expected conditions.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO