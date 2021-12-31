ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots OT Trent Brown criticizes officials for penalty call against Bills

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJd7S_0da8BTdz00

The New England Patriots lost to the Buffalo Bills by a 33-21 score last Sunday. Offensive tackle Trent Brown is still unhappy with the way the game was officiated. Specifically, he took issue with a certain penalty call.

He was on the receiving end of what many viewed as a questionable penalty call. Quarterback Mac Jones was dragged from behind by Bills edge rusher Jerry Hughes. After throwing a flag initially, the officials picked it up and the game resumed.

Brown continued to jaw at Buffalo defenders, which earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. The penalty moved New England back 15 yards and made life difficult for the offense. Per Dakota Randall of NESN.com, Brown discussed Hughes’ hit as well as his penalty during a Friday videoconference.

“I’m not a guy that talks (expletive) during the game or anything like that. I’m really quiet the majority of the time. But I kind of see myself like big brother out there,” Brown said. “So, I’m not going to stand by and watch anybody taunt or talk (expletive) to any of my little bros out there. And I just look at it as family. … I try to do it within the rule of the game, not get any penalties.

“That was just that one time. I think the refs were a bit on edge because the game might’ve been getting a little chippy, so they had to get it under control. It’s understandable. And even though I didn’t touch anybody, I was just yelling, he felt like he had to do what he had to do. It is what it is, it’s my bad. Just got to do better next time.”

Brown has been a stabilizing force on the Patriots offensive line. With New England having a rookie quarterback under center, Brown has been one of the key pieces on the line. He will play a huge role going forward, as the offensive line unit will be tasked with protecting Jones, as well as continuing to provide support for the running game.

The Patriots are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they look to snap a two-game losing skid.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
AllLions

Look: Peach Bowl Brawl Video Is Going Viral

The Peach Bowl takes place annually in Atlanta, Ga. It has been a staple on the bowl calendar since 1968. Beginning in 1997, the Peach Bowl has been sponsored by Chick-fil-A, and is officially known as the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. On Thursday evening, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Pittsburgh...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Next Season

After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL news: John Madden’s simple request before his death, got ‘blown away’

John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#Nesn Com Brown
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears soon may no longer be owned by Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
NFL
North Denver News

Rape Trials Set against Broncos’ defensive end Adam Gotsis

Atlanta attorneys dismiss a rape case against Adam Gotsis, the Denver Broncos’ defense end, based on an alleged attack while at Georgia Tech more than five years ago. Fulton County’s District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement Wednesday that his office had decided “after a careful and thorough investigation” not to pursue the case.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ New Year’s Eve Quote Is Going Viral

It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
NFL
FanSided

Former NFL pro-turned-analyst calls on Cam Newton to retire

A former NFL pro-turned-analyst has called on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to retire following the 2021 season. Cam Newton will be watching from the sidelines initially when the Carolina Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The former NFL MVP hasn’t done enough to keep Sam Darnold out of the equation since returning and Matt Rhule saw enough during the USC product’s time under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to name him the starter.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Andy Reid Said On Friday

Last weekend, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if he had any New Year’s resolutions heading into 2022. The question, and Belichick’s subsequent non-answer, quickly went viral on social media. It didn’t take long for other reporters to ask other head coaches about their New Year’s resolutions, hoping for a unique answer.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ dad likes tweet saying Mike Zimmer should be fired

As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy