Butte Wrestling Club sets registration for 2022

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Hubbard takes control of fellow Butte Wrestling Club member Cayson Cox Feb. 22, 2020 during the Cyclops Wrestling Tournament at the Butte Civic Center. (Butte Sports file photo) The Butte Wrestling Club will hold registration for...

Fightful

IMPACT Wrestling Sets Date For Clash Between Deonna Purrazzo And Rok-C

A date has been confirmed for Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rok-C. During Thursday's IMPACT it was announced that Purrazzo and Rok-C will battle on the January 13 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. The match will be taped on January 9 at the Factory in Dallas, Texas. Purrazzo confronted ROH Women's Champion Rok-C...
KSEN AM 1150

Christmas From The Hi-Line

The Hi-Line Arts Council's sponsoring a LIVE holiday concert next Wednesday evening in the Havre High School Auditorium with one of my all time favorites, the renowned Philip Aaberg. Performance time will be at 7 o'clock SHARP & advance tickets for "Christmas from the Hi-Line" are available now at the Havre Area Chamber of Commerce, The Computer Center, Pratt & Company Apparel & Bear Paw Meats in Havre. Philip says, "I am so pleased to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to Havre." I have to disagree with ol' Phil... I submit Philip brings a WHOLE lot of Christmas cheer with his solo piano Christmas concerts! He's been doing them for 35 years, & I DO agree with Philip when he says, "The holiday season brings out the best in people, so let's celebrate the spirit of the Hi-Line & enjoy the season." No problem with that Mr. Aaberg, we're all looking forward to the "Christmas from the Hi-line" concert next Wednesday night at Havre High!
HAVRE, MT
Plumas County News

Coppervale Ski Hill opens for the season

Great news for people who enjoy snowy recreation — the Coppervale Ski Hill, located between Susanville and Westwood is open for business. According to the message on the Coppervale Snow Phone, the conditions on the hill are excellent and the slope has been groomed. Coppervale plans to open everyday...
WESTWOOD, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Ready, set, bloom! Bloomsday 2022 is open for registration!

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s official! The 2022 Bloomsday marathon is open for registration!. On May 1, 2022, the 46th running 12k race will grace Spokane’s streets once again. The Lilac Bloomsday race is held the first Sunday of May annually since 1977 and draws more than 35,000 participants each year since 1986. It draws in runners from all over the world, acting as a fantastic source of tourism for the region, alongside other international sports events like Hoopfest.
SPOKANE, WA
moraviansports.com

Moravian Set to Host Steel Club Classics on January 2-3

BETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's and women's basketball teams are set to host the Steel Club Classics in Johnston Hall on January 2-3. For the men, it will be the 41st tournament and will feature just one game between the host Greyhounds and Vassar (N.Y.) College on Sunday, January 4 at 4:30 p.m. The other two schools originally slated to participate – New York University and Salisbury (Md.) University – had to withdraw due to COVID protocols in their programs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
buttesports.com

The year 2021 in pictures

Butte High senior Tanner Huff raises his arms to celebrate after crossing the finish line to win the 200-meter race May 29 at Missoula County Stadium. (Bill Foley photo) The year 2021 proved to be another fun and entertaining year in Mining City sports. Along the way, Butte Sports was there to document the year in photos. These are some of our favorites …
BUTTE, MT
buttesports.com

Cobras sweep Americans

GREAT FALLS — The Butte Cobras began 2022 the same way they closed out 2021. Luke Schleusner scored two goals to lead the way as the Cobras skated to a 4-2 win NA3HL Frontier Division win over the Great Falls Americans Saturday at the Great Falls Ice Plex. (Stats)
theapopkachief.com

Coach of the year

Apopka Blue Darters football coach Jeff Rolson (c) was named the Coach of the Year for the area by the Orlando Touchdown Club. Shown with Rolson are Dan LaForest (l), Orlando Touchdown Club president, and Charles Davis, a TV analyst for National Football League games on CBS.
APOPKA, FL
buttesports.com

Boulder’s Van Blaricom signs with Northern women

HAVRE — A Jefferson County High School star will be heading to the Hi-Line. MSU-Northern head women’s basketball coached announced today that he has signed Boulder’s Rachel Van Blaricom to an NAIA Letter of Intent to play hoops for the Skylights. The 5-foot-9 senior will join the school next fall.
BOULDER, MT

