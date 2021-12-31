ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Video: USC signee Domani Jackson talks following today's under Armour All-America practice

By Greg Biggins
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a chance to catch up with Santa...

247sports.com

247Sports

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Usc#All America#American Football
The Spun

Caleb Williams Addresses His Future At Oklahoma After Bowl Win

Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong performance in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday night. Now, the world waits to see if it will be his last game in crimson and cream. Williams’ future has been a point of speculation since head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world and left for USC one month ago.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
247Sports

Notre Dame's collapse against Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl earns Marcus Freeman criticism in debut

Notre Dame entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., in a unique position with new coach Marcus Freeman taking over for Brian Kelly on a full-time basis. Rarely does a newly hired head coach make his debut in such a prestigious, high-stakes game, but Freeman did so with the No. 5 Fighting Irish taking on a difficult opponent in No. 9 Oklahoma State. And like usual, the Irish flopped on the big stage as their first win in a New Year's Six or equivalent bowl game since 1993 eluded them.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
247Sports

Tennessee's Josh Heupel says refs working Music City Bowl told him they want rule change on injury stoppages

Injury timeouts were a theme of sorts during Tennessee Football's 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl Thursday night, leading many on social media to question if the injuries — namely those on the side of the Boilermakers — were authentic. It appears that the officiating crew felt the same as the game progressed, as Volunteer head coach Josh Heupel told reporters postgame that the refs calling the game said to him that they feel a change on rules is needed for injury stoppages.
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Ashton Craig

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Indiana offensive lineman Ashton Craig. Hometown: Lawrenceburg, Ind. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Iowa State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Duke, Northwestern, Vanderbilt. Recruited By: Jeff Quinn. RECRUITING RANKINGS. On3: 4-star - No. 194 overall - No. 17 interior...
Scarlet Nation

Under Armour Diary: FSU QB signee A.J. Duffy breaks down first two days

Florida State quarterback signee A.J. Duffy made quite the impression with strong showings during the first two days of practice for the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, and he sat down with Warchant on Thursday night to recap how things have gone so far. Duffy talks about playing with...
