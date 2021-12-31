Video: USC signee Domani Jackson talks following today's under Armour All-America practice

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
Nick Saban is a happy man tonight. Alabama’s head coach isn’t often a bowl of sunshine during his postgame interviews, but he was in a pretty good mood on Friday evening. The No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide topped No. 4 Cincinnati, 27-6, in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.
The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams had a strong performance in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon on Wednesday night. Now, the world waits to see if it will be his last game in crimson and cream. Williams’ future has been a point of speculation since head coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world and left for USC one month ago.
UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
Chip Kelly and the UCLA Bruins had a very nice building block season in 2021. The 58-year-old head coach led UCLA to a promising 8-4 season in 2021. The Bruins earned a Holiday Bowl berth this season, though were unable to play in the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.
Notre Dame entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., in a unique position with new coach Marcus Freeman taking over for Brian Kelly on a full-time basis. Rarely does a newly hired head coach make his debut in such a prestigious, high-stakes game, but Freeman did so with the No. 5 Fighting Irish taking on a difficult opponent in No. 9 Oklahoma State. And like usual, the Irish flopped on the big stage as their first win in a New Year's Six or equivalent bowl game since 1993 eluded them.
In the moment, it didn’t make sense to anybody. On the afternoon of November 28, barely twelve hours after he’d disavowed any notion that he’d be taking the vacant LSU head coaching job, Lincoln Riley up and left the program he'd inherited from a living legend just five years earlier.
When Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker arrived in East Lansing in late-February 2020, he knew there was work to be done. A COVID-19-shortened 2020 season left Michigan State with much to be desired. In the opening week, MSU had seven turnovers against Rutgers in a loss. In the next week, the Spartans upset rival Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
Why on earth was a referee carrying an Alabama football duffle bag at halftime of the Cotton Bowl? Is Nick Saban paying the refs?. Folks who are looking for a reason to believe that the Alabama Crimson Tide are getting help from the refs at the Cotton Bowl might have more ammo for some conspiracy theories.
Injury timeouts were a theme of sorts during Tennessee Football's 48-45 overtime loss to Purdue in the Music City Bowl Thursday night, leading many on social media to question if the injuries — namely those on the side of the Boilermakers — were authentic. It appears that the officiating crew felt the same as the game progressed, as Volunteer head coach Josh Heupel told reporters postgame that the refs calling the game said to him that they feel a change on rules is needed for injury stoppages.
Florida State quarterback signee A.J. Duffy made quite the impression with strong showings during the first two days of practice for the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, and he sat down with Warchant on Thursday night to recap how things have gone so far.
The already undermanned Ohio State Buckeyes lost another player in Saturday's Rose Bowl due to targeting. Per Ohio State beat beat writer Dan Hope, defensive end Jack Sawyer was ejected after a hit up high on Utah QB Cameron Rising. Sawyer also lowered his head when delivering the blow.
After finishing the 2020 season with just a 2-4 record, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a four-year extension. The average salary of this deal was a significant pay cut compared to his original $8 million base salary.
