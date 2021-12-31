Photo gallery: Ringing in New Year 2022 around the world

PHOENIX — Arizonans who see a giant illuminated boot or deuce of clubs dropping from the sky on New Year’s Eve could be perfectly sober. Two Arizona cities — Prescott and Show Low — will be celebrating the new year with their own unique traditions. Flagstaff, however, called off its countdown ritual.
PHOENIX — Giving Tree Cafe, a vegan restaurant in Phoenix, has installed the largest piece of street art in the city, according to a press release. The eatery is now showcasing a life-sized replica sculpture of Charles Ebbets’ iconic photo “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper.”. The 1932 photo...
PHOENIX – The huge party Decadence Arizona returns Thursday for two days of electronic dance music featuring deejays Marshmello and Diesel – aka basketball Hall of Fame’s Shaquille O’Neal – among the many artists. The seventh annual festival will blast sound and light over three...
PHOENIX — It’s the weekend of Christmas and there are various events to choose from such as ice skating, Christmas light drive-thrus or theatre performances that can help you celebrate the holiday. Here are some of the biggest events around the metro Phoenix area this weekend. Phoenix. Day:...
Dave Fravel and his wife invited several relatives to their Cape Cod home for Christmas to share food, gifts and the togetherness they’ve longed for during the lonely days of the pandemic. They were also looking forward to a holiday sightseeing trip to New York City. But the coronavirus...
As the Rosie on the House team wraps up 2021, we reflect on the year it was . . . and it was another year of spending more time at home for many. Before looking forward to 2022, let’s take a look at the most popular DIY articles of this year. There is no rhyme or reason as to how they stacked up. But then, there was no rhyme or reason to 2021.
PHOENIX — Woo Woo Burgers is a ghost kitchen concept from the restaurateurs behind the Z’Tejas Southwest Grill that will launch its Scottsdale location on Jan. 3. To celebrate, Woo Woo Burgers will host a pop-up event on the day of its launch in which the first 200 people to attend will get a free sandwich, drink and side, according to a press release.
With the holidays in full swing, our attention is naturally drawn to the sky to imagine what objects or objects are just like the magical Christmas star of days gone by. As we approach the middle of December, we just might be able to suggest a few good candidates to fill our stockings.
Comments / 0