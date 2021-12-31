ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

More than 200 Marines separated for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

By Nick Smith, Char&#039;Nese Turner
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFzyj_0da8A5kp00

CHICAGO ( NewsNation Now ) — 206 Marines have been separated for refusing to comply with the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, according to a Marine Corps spokesperson.

The fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Monday , requires that service members who are discharged for not complying with the mandate receive at least a general discharge.

The deadline for active-duty Marines to be vaccinated was Nov. 28, and the deadline for reservists to comply was Dec. 28.

Good and bad news for travelers in the new year

A total of 27 airmen have been forced out of the Air Force. The Army and Navy are waiting until January to begin formal separations.

To date, 95 percent of all active-duty Marines are at least partially vaccinated, while 94 percent are fully vaccinated.

95 percent of Air and Space Force members are inoculated, 98 percent of Army members, 99 percent of Navy members and, as of Dec. 1, 95 percent of those in the Coast Guard are vaccinated against COVID-19.

About 35,000 troops remain unvaccinated, with thousands asking for religious exemptions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Marines say Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate is a ‘purge’

As the U.S. military has continued to refuse all religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and has begun kicking out service members not complying with the mandate, some service members are calling it a “purge.”. Multiple Marines who spoke anonymously to Fox News on Wednesday and refuse to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MilitaryTimes

Marine helicopter crew carries 12-ton vehicle over water in testing first

Marines recently transported a 12-ton light armored vehicle from an amphibious assault ship to shore with a testing version of the Corps’ most workhorse of helicopters. The Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron One, or VMX-1, did the over-the-horizon heavy lift and troop transport ship-to-shore maneuver over the Atlantic Ocean from Nov. 19–21 using the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, according to a Marine Corps statement.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Weather#Covid 19 Vaccine#Newsnation#Pentagon#Marine Corps#The Air Force#Navy#Air And Space Force#The Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
USNI News

Keep It Separate: Why America Wants a Marine Corps

The recent article by retired Commander Norman Denny, “How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy,” offered new life to an old discussion within U.S. national security circles: Does America need a Marine Corps? Denny answers in the negative, arguing that the Army, Navy, and Air Force are capable of performing the Marine Corps’ missions, and proposes ways to execute this absorption.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Two dozen KC-46 tankers will likely call MacDill Air Force Base home

MacDill Air Force Base in central Florida is poised to become the next home of the KC-46 Pegasus tanker, the new refueling jet that is replacing older models around the world. The Air Force named the Gulf Coast installation as its preferred location for a group of 24 active duty KC-46s on Tuesday. It beat out Fairchild AFB, Washington, after the Air Force compared factors like the bases’ missions, infrastructure capacity and cost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Army
USNI News

How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy

For decades, the U.S. Marine Corps has attempted to tweak its force structure to enhance performance within a constrained funding environment. Rather than continuing to make changes around the margins, we would be better off revisiting a debate started following World War II and prematurely truncated during the Korean War. Does the United States need a light infantry force specializing in amphibious operations as a separate service, or should the Marine Corps be resized to the small police force it was prior to World War I and the amphibious organization incorporated into the Army?
MILITARY
People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KXAN

KXAN

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy