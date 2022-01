The best way to bring in a new year is with a full belly, and there’s no better place to do that than in Portland. And let’s face it, you don’t want to spend January 1 cleaning up all your dishes from the night (and the year) before. Whether you want to be spoiled by award-winning chefs with a special New Year's Eve menu or would rather pick up some of your favorite comfort foods like pho, tacos, or pizza, here are some of the many dining options available. Note: a lot of these spots require reservations for dine-in, so check ahead to see if you’ll need to nab one in advance.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO