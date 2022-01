The Kentucky Wildcats have put together three straight dominating performances following their 83-56 win over the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday night. Now, it’s time for the BBN to honor former head coach Tubby Smith as his name is going into the rafters of Rupp Arena. The game is set for a noon ET tipoff in Rupp Arena, and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 11:40 am in order to see the ceremony.

