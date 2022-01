CLINTON, S.C. – Longwood finds itself 2-0 in conference play with a second straight road win, this time over the Presbyterian Blue Hose 83-78 on New Year's Day. Eight Lancers (5-8, 2-0 Big South) contributed to the win over the Blue Hose in a game that came down to the last 60 seconds after a 10 point swing by Presbyterian (5-6, 0-1 Big South). The Blue Hose trimmed Longwood's lead to five after trailing by double digits early in the fourth quarter. Akila Smith matched her stellar performance against North Carolina A&T with another 20-point double-double. Smith nearly earned her fourth double-double of the season in the first half alone and finished the game with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

CLINTON, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO