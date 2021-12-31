ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airline trade group seeks delay in 5G communications launch

Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines are asking the Federal Communications Commission to delay next week’s...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

AT&T and Verizon may have to delay 5G deployments another two weeks over airline safety fears

US officials have asked AT&T and Verizon to further delay new 5G deployments so that the Federal Aviation Administration can have more time to determine where they might interfere with airlines. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Steve Dickson sent a letter to the CEOs of the two telecoms on Friday requesting a delay of “no more than two weeks,” according to Reuters.
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Seeks New 5G Delay to Study Interference with Planes

WASHINGTON - U.S. authorities have asked telecom operators AT&T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks their already postponed rollout of 5G networks amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment. The U.S. rollout of the high-speed mobile broadband technology had been set for December 5, but...
ECONOMY
CNET

Buttigieg, FAA ask AT&T, Verizon to delay their 5G launches

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Aviation Administration have asked AT&T and Verizon to delay the planned launch next week of their 5G wireless services, citing aviation safety concerns. Failure to act will result in "widespread and unacceptable disruption as airplanes divert to other cities or flights are canceled,...
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

US DOT and FAA ask AT&T and Verizon to delay rollout of new 5G service

According to US government officials, the towers that transmit commercial 5G signals over the C-band of the wireless spectrum may interfere with commercial aircraft signals and jeopardize the safety of passenger aircraft. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson sent a letter to the...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FOXBusiness

US officials ask AT&T, Verizon to delay 5G rollout over aviation industry concerns

Federal officials are urging the chief executives of AT&T and Verizon Communications to delay plans to introduce their new 5G wireless services next week due to safety concerns with aircraft operations. In a Dec. 31 letter, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asked AT&T CEO...
CELL PHONES
simpleflying.com

US Authorities Ask Firms To Delay 5G Amid Aviation Safety Concerns

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Steve Dickson and United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg yesterday asked leading mobile communications companies to postpone the rollout of the anticipated C-Band 5G wireless service. The technology was set to be deployed on January 5th, but authorities have raised concerns over aviation safety. Concerned...
POLITICS
CNET

Airlines ask FCC to again delay 5G rollout near airports beyond Jan. 5

Airline companies filed an emergency request with the Federal Communications Commission Thursday, asking to further delay rollout of 5G wireless service near airports until further studies can prove the signals won't disrupt critical airplane instruments. Airlines for America, which represents 11 US passenger and cargo airlines including Delta, United, FedEx,...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Airlines Petition FCC To Halt 5G Services

Trade group Airlines for America (A4A) on Dec. 30 petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to stop the pending deployment of 5G wireless networks near 135 airports until the FCC and FAA resolve aviation industry concerns over interference with aircraft radio altimeters. A4A said it... Subscription Required. Airlines Petition FCC...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#U S Airlines#Electronics#Ap
TravelPulse

Airline Lobby Group Asks for Delay in New 5G Wireless Service

The airline industry’s chief lobby group, Airlines for America (A4A), is asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to delay next week’s implementation of the new 5G wireless service, citing potential disruptions of thousands of flights. The nationwide deployment, including at many airports, is scheduled to go live on...
TRAVEL
Finger Lakes Times

Airlines ask FCC to delay 5G wireless rollout in emergency bid

The top airlines trade group filed an emergency request with the Federal Communications Commission Thursday asking for a delay in the rollout of new 5G wireless service near airports that it says threatens to disrupt flights. Airlines for America, which represents the 10 major U.S. passenger and cargo airlines, said...
ECONOMY
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
Fortune

Telecoms and airlines agree to share data in effort to end 5G service dispute

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Leading telecommunications and aviation trade groups have agreed to share data in an effort to resolve a tense standoff over a new 5G service that threatens to disrupt flights.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Popular Science

Why 5G has airlines so spooked

Travel has already been severely impacted by COVID-19, but air carriers are also worried about an issue with 5G. Photo by Martin Jørgensen on UnsplashWhat to know about the expansion of next-gen wireless networks and why the FAA and air carriers are concerned about it.
LIFESTYLE
travelweekly.com

Trade groups pledge to resolve 5G issue in aviation

Trade groups -- representing airlines and aerospace manufacturers on one side and WiFi providers on the other --have pledged to work together to resolve a dispute over the rollout of new-generation 5G cellular technology. "We are pleased that after productive discussions, we will be working together to share the available...
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Boeing and Airbus chiefs call for delay to US 5G rollout

The chief executives of Boeing and Airbus Americas have urged the US government to delay the rollout of 5G mobile services. Dave Calhoun and Jeffrey Knittel wrote to transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg earlier this week to call for a delay over fears about the impact on aviation safety. US mobile...
ECONOMY
smarteranalyst.com

Boeing, Airbus Urge U.S. Government to Delay 5G Launch – Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. According to a report published by Hindustan Times, the CEOs of The Boeing Co. (BA) and Airbus SE (EADSF) have urged the U.S. government to postpone the launch of new 5G wireless services. In a letter to U.S. Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

Boeing and Airbus want Biden administration to delay rollout of 5G cell service, citing safety concerns

New York (CNN Business) — The world's biggest commercial airplane manufacturers are telling the Biden Administration to delay the rollout of 5G cell service next month. Boeing (BA) CEO David Calhoun and Airbus Americas CEO Jeffery Knittel sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to say the January 5 rollout could cause interference that could "adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate."
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Boeing, Airbus wade into 5G scuffle, ask Biden admin to delay rollout

Boeing and Airbus have asked US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to delay the deployment of C-band spectrum for 5G wireless service. The companies claim the rollout will interfere with key aircraft instruments. “5G interference could adversely affect the ability of aircraft to safely operate,” said the letter, which...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

5G Focus: Aircraft companies seek 5G rollout delay; Nokia secures 5G deals

5G Focus is a weekly global feature including notable 5G trials, launches, use cases and major equipment supply contracts. It also features in-depth analysis of strategies, expansion plans, business models and other related initiatives. This edition features news on a push by aircraft companies to delay Verizon Communications Inc. and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Airlines Warn 5G Network Could Cause Expensive Flight Delays

Airlines are now reportedly warning that the 5G network could actually jam their systems and may also lead to 350,000 delays a year. The New. York Post reported that executives of airlines are sounding a louder alarm about the impending rollout of 5G network service. They explained that the cellphone frequencies may lead to even more delays each year. Why? Because they could jam their in-flight systems.
TWITTER

Comments / 0

Community Policy