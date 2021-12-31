ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First day hike set

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 1 day ago

Saturday, Jan. 1, Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host its annual First Day Hike Program from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. This year’s event will be a self-guided Scavenger Hunt starting...

Door County Pulse

First Day Hike at Newport, Other State Properties

Kick off your new year by getting out into nature on a First Day hike. Each year Wisconsinites join thousands across the nation hiking at state parks, forests or trails on New Year’s Day. These hikes provide a way for individuals and families to welcome the coming year in...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
kchi.com

Missouri State Parks – First Day Hikes

Missouri State Parks will offer 1st Day Hikes at several state parks. Start a new tradition with your friends and family as you get some healthy exercise and enjoy the great outdoors. First Day Hikes are promoted by America’s State Parks. In the local area, this includes Crowder State...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS DFW

Freezing Temps Are Coming; It’s Time To Winterize Your Home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We may have just had the warmest Christmas day on record, but that’s surely going to change into the new year. Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, and aside from grabbing a coat, experts say there’s some things you should do to winterize your home. “It comes out of nowhere. One day you’re in flip flops and shorts, and the next day you’re looking for your ski gear!” said David Crow, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. He says the first thing you should do is disconnect your outside water hoses and wrap them up with towels...
FORT WORTH, TX
hometownheadlines.com

Week ahead: No free COVID tests next Friday, Saturday; First Day Hike set for Saturday at Lock and Dam.

Free COVID test site at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds will be closed to observe the New Year’s holiday. Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation partners with TRED for the Third Annual First Day Hike at Lock & Dam Park and Campground. Gather for a self-led hike at 11 a.m. followed by a hot dog lunch with all the fixings. Cost is $5 per person at the Coosa River Trading Post, 181 Lock and Dam Road. For more: 706-291-0766.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Displaced Coloradans worry about freezing temperatures as snow follows tragic fires

The acrid smell of smoke still hung in the air on Friday as snow began to fall outside the YMCA in Lafayette, Colorado – where a line of cars snaked at least a mile back from the building being used as one of several evacuation centres a day after historic wildfires devastated the region.One elderly woman, pulling up in a grey SUV, asked for several cases of water for her family – then burst into tears when asked about her experience, unable to talk further.The YMCA of Northern Colorado was one of a half-dozen evacuation centres – including sites...
ENVIRONMENT
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Brown patch can even occur during the winter

Up until now, it’s been a mild winter and the St. Augustine grass was still green. If you have a sprinkler system, fertilize more than once, and have a St. Augustine lawn, you are almost guaranteed to have experienced brown patch disease (Rhizoctonia), a common fungus associated with cool temperatures, excess moisture, and high fertility. Although the disease is most associated with St. Augustine grass, it can affect centipede and zoysia lawns as well. It’s what I call a “luxury disease,” usually only affecting upscale lawns with sprinkler systems.
GARDENING
CBS Pittsburgh

New Year’s Rescue Brings 58 Dogs, Cats And Bunnies To Animal Friends

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022. Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event. The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year. Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes. If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time. “We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman. The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
ANIMALS
CBS Pittsburgh

Dozens Jump Into The Mon River As Part Of 2022 Polar Plunge

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may have been a warmer New Year’s morning than usual to kick off 2022 but that didn’t stop a bunch of loyal divers. The waters of the Mon River were a “balmy” 38 degrees as many plunged into 2022 as dozens jumped in as part of the Polar Plunge. A woman visiting from California said her fellow Salvation Army bell-ringer convinced her to jump in. She had to work up the nerve after everyone else did but she made it. It was thanks to a brave kid who held her hand and took the lead with her. She’s hoping the experience brings good things for 2022. “Positive energy, good times, good year, a new beginning,” Kathy Atkinson laughed. Now, she can cross the Polar Plunge off of her bucket list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
94.9 KYSS FM

Start 2022 with a Montana ‘First Day Hike’

About 25 years ago, it's said that some hikers in Massachusetts decided to designate a walk in the Blue Hills Reservation on January 1st as a "First Day Hike." Now, all 50 states have some form of the official National First Day Hike, which is in its 10th year. Montana...
MONTANA STATE
cortlandstandard.net

First Day Hikes offer a safe celebration

No ball will drop tonight at Main and Tompkins streets in Cortland. One will drop in Times Square before smaller, vaccinated and masked crowds. Revelers might want a Plan B for a New Year’s event. Perhaps a first-day hike. They’re available and largely crowd-free in a COVIDrich environment.
CORTLAND, NY
Connecticut Post

DEEP invites residents to take a First Day hike

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection State Parks, its partners and Friends groups invites residents to join them as Connecticut once again takes part in the annual First Day Hikes. “These hikes provide a great way to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, exercising...
HARTFORD, CT

