First day hike set

Up until now, it’s been a mild winter and the St. Augustine grass was still green. If you have a sprinkler system, fertilize more than once, and have a St. Augustine lawn, you are almost guaranteed to have experienced brown patch disease (Rhizoctonia), a common fungus associated with cool temperatures, excess moisture, and high fertility. Although the disease is most associated with St. Augustine grass, it can affect centipede and zoysia lawns as well. It’s what I call a “luxury disease,” usually only affecting upscale lawns with sprinkler systems.
Comments / 0