ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brook Park, OH

Millionaire hopefuls bet big on winning Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots

By Maia Belay
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecAnE_0da87s7T00

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Hundreds of people made the trip to a lucky gas station in Brook Park Friday with dreams of becoming millionaires as the combined Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots swelled past $700 million.

The Powerball jackpot is $500 million. The Mega Millions jackpot is $221 million.

“Supposed to be the luckiest gas station in Ohio, still have yet to win, but I’m holding out today,” said Darren Williams. “New Year, new money.”

Ohio tops 2 million COVID cases since pandemic began

A new year is bringing new hope for those trying to win big at the Shell gas station at the corner of Snow and Smith roads. The site has a reputation for producing big winners.

“We’ve had a lot of winners,” said owner Julie Kuhar. “We’ve had a really lucky year with a Rolling 5 winner for $130,000 and KENO winner for $400,000. We’re just constantly having big winners.”

Kuhar said players come from all over Northeast Ohio to try their hand at what she believes is one of the luckiest places to play the lottery.

“One time we had a person come up for a Browns game and heard we were a lucky store and he played an instant $20 dollar ticket and won a million dollars,” said Kuhar. “That was about two years ago, but we do just have lots of winners.”

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

According to the Ohio Lottery, the Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling since it was last won in late October, and the Powerball jackpot has been rolling since early that same month. As the jackpot grows, customers said they are ready for a richer new year.

“I’m feeling lucky today,” said Mark Reis. “It’s a lucky gas station. Who better than me to win, right? So bring it on, 2022.”

The Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday night, while the Powerball drawing will happen Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

No Wednesday winner: Powerball jackpot grows to $483M

(WJW) — There were no winners in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, bringing the jackpot up to $483 million. The next drawing will be Saturday. According to a press release, the Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing when a single ticket won a massive $699.8 million grand prize. Powerball […]
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Brook Park, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Person
Darren Williams
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio tops 2 million COVID cases since pandemic began

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released new COVID-19 numbers on Friday as the case counts continue to surge. In the last 24 hours, 20,598 cases, 250 hospitalizations, 19 intensive care unit admissions and 667 deaths were reported to the state health department. That brings the statewide total to 2,016,095 cases and 29,447 […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cuyahoga County officials warn residents about high COVID case rates as New Year’s celebrations kick off

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As many Northeast Ohioans are making plans to ring in the New Year alongside family and friends, Cuyahoga County officials are urging residents to be cautious about the surge in COVID cases. The county released some statistics in an effort to convince would-be party goers to maybe rethink their plans or, at […]
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#New Hope#Covid#Shell#Browns#The Ohio Lottery#Nexstar Media Inc
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio State outlasts Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, California (WCMH) — Ohio State was able to outlast Utah 48-45 in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. All updates from “The Granddaddy of Them All” can be found below: 1st Quarter Utah scores first on its second possession. Cameron Rising hits Britain Covey for a 19-yard touchdown to […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Hospital Association calling on school districts to require masks after winter break

(WJW) – The Ohio Hospital Association is calling on school districts across the state to mandate masks and encourage vaccination as COVID-19 continues to surge from the omicron variant. In a letter sent superintendents, administrators and school board members, the association said school districts have done a remarkable job keeping kids safe during the pandemic. […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy