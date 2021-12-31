ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Sailboat washes onto Long Beach shore with person on it following recent storm

By Crystal Niebla
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 1 day ago

A 50-foot sailboat washed ashore this week following another storm that swept through Long Beach, Long Beach Fire Department’s Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said.

Medina said a person was on the sailboard “and witnesses report that that person was not seen up on deck until the boat hit the shore” near Coronado Avenue, which took place Wednesday night during a storm.

The person was transported to an area hospital by Long Beach police personnel to be treated for hypothermia, Medina said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03htq9_0da87kIt00

Authorities respond to a sailboat that was swepted onto Long Beach’s shore on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Photo courtesy of Long Beach Fire Department/Lifeguards.

While the sailboat is “seaworthy” and in good condition, the boat’s large and heavy keel is currently stuck in the sand, Medina said.

“We feel that once the tide is high enough, our rescue boats will be able to pull it away from the shore,” Medina said, adding that he hopes to get it off the shore sometime Friday or Saturday.

The post Sailboat washes onto Long Beach shore with person on it following recent storm appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, CA
Long Beach Post

Best new year’s resolution ever: adopt a shelter or a rescue pet!

Whether you’re dressing up in your own stylish best or staying home in your worn-out Christmas pajamas to ring in what we hope is a better year than the last couple, you might want to consider that a few creatures are already in their tuxedos, all dressed up with no place to go. The post Best new year’s resolution ever: adopt a shelter or a rescue pet! appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailboat#Washed Ashore#Extreme Weather#Marine Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Long Beach Post

Long Beach’s COVID-19 vaccine, testing sites to relocate outdoor evening operations due to rain

Vaccine and testing operations will relocate indoors to Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park, and Main Health Building will open for testing only, the city said in an announcement Sunday evening. The post Long Beach’s COVID-19 vaccine, testing sites to relocate outdoor evening operations due to rain appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy