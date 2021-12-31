Sailboat washes onto Long Beach shore with person on it following recent storm

A 50-foot sailboat washed ashore this week following another storm that swept through Long Beach, Long Beach Fire Department’s Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said.

Medina said a person was on the sailboard “and witnesses report that that person was not seen up on deck until the boat hit the shore” near Coronado Avenue, which took place Wednesday night during a storm.

The person was transported to an area hospital by Long Beach police personnel to be treated for hypothermia, Medina said.

While the sailboat is “seaworthy” and in good condition, the boat’s large and heavy keel is currently stuck in the sand, Medina said.

“We feel that once the tide is high enough, our rescue boats will be able to pull it away from the shore,” Medina said, adding that he hopes to get it off the shore sometime Friday or Saturday.

