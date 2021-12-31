Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. felt 'deprived' over 'the last couple of years'

Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be much happier in Los Angeles than he was in Cleveland. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Soon after the Cleveland Browns could find no buyer during their attempt to sell star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of the trade deadline, Cleveland and Beckham agreed to part ways, and the three-time Pro Bowl selection ultimately joined the Los Angeles Rams on what is essentially a short-term "prove it" deal.

Beckham has proved himself and then some. He recorded only 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns with the Browns this season but has since found the end zone four times featuring for the 11-4 Rams that are headed to the playoffs.

According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, Beckham spoke with reporters Friday about ending his previous scoring drought.

"Over the last couple of years, I've felt deprived," Beckham explained. "I've definitely missed the end zone for sure, and it just hasn't been as easy and seamless as it could and should be. I'm someone who I feel like I should score once or twice every single game. I feel like I can get 100 yards every single game."

OBJ continued: "I'm just happy that I'm at a place that I'm having fun within myself. Just having fun playing football again."

Whether or not Beckham was taking a veiled shot at the Browns and/or at Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield is a matter of opinion unless he elaborates at some point down the road. For now, nobody can deny the 29-year-old is flourishing away from a 7-8 Browns side that is in serious danger of missing the postseason tournament.