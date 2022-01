In all the major bay systems along the Texas gulf coast die hard big trout hunters are licking their lips in anticipation of finding that one truly big speckled trout of a lifetime. The late fall and winter months are regarded as the best times to pursue real wall hanger size trout, and here on Sabine lake we are no different. In years past we have seen some amazing things come our way to change the way we as anglers looked at fishing. Some or most of these ideas are not for everybody, they involve more than your fair share of empty grueling hours in less than ideal conditions so beware and be prepared. I am not by any means trying to persuade anyone not to try this type of fishing; I am only being honest about what kind of effort it takes to reap rewards that were long thought impossible for our lake. I will promise you this though, if you try these tactics and experience even minor success you will understand how addictive this whole process can be.

HOBBIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO