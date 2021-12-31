ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

CWRU turning sorority house into COVID-19 isolation space

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=478x7c_0da85RPY00

Members of the Delta Gamma sorority at Case Western Reserve University are being relocated so the school can create an "isolation space" to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The school said it selected the sorority house to use after reviewing occupancy rates for university-owned fraternity and sorority residences.

"Because Delta Gamma was among the chapters with the lowest use of its allotted space, relocating its members provided an opportunity to protect ill students—and the campus community—with the least amount of disruption," the university said. "We regret the inconvenience that this decision causes, but consider it necessary to help reduce the spread of infections among students as much as possible."

CWRU has taken other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 . Those measures include:

  • Enacting a booster requirement.
  • Requiring two to three weeks of COVID-19 testing at the semester’s start.
  • Moving to online instruction for most courses while positivity rates remain particularly high.
  • Increasing available isolation space for students with COVID-19.

The university said its health services department and other staff members will "manage the care and support of students assigned" to the new isolation space.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Virus closed schools, opened door to cheating

Teachers in our country have a lot on their plate. Whether you are a college professor or kindergarten teacher, the pressure to instill values and knowledge in students is not a task to be taken lightly. As an educator, I understand the importance of integrity in the classroom, and I...
EDUCATION
cbs12.com

Several colleges, universities mandate booster shots

WASHINGTON (TND) — Colleges and universities are doing something many employers haven’t even begun yet — mandating booster shots. Some college watchdog groups say this goes too far. "It just goes to show that if you give these institutions an inch, they'll take a mile. They saw...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cwru#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Covid#College#Roku#Amazon Fire Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
The Chronicle of Higher Education

As Omicron Looms, These Colleges Will Start Their January Classes Online

More than a dozen residential colleges have announced in recent days that they will teach classes online when students return from winter break in January. The precautionary measures came as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spread rapidly around the country. We’re sorry. Something went wrong. We are unable...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Killeen Daily Herald

COVID-19 isolation times revised

On Monday, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services announced that Sotrovimab — the monoclonal antibody effective against the COVID-19 omicron variant — will not be available for regional infusion centers in Austin, El Paso, Fort Worth, San Antonio and The Woodlands until January. The state agency,...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC News

School districts push for in-person return after holiday break amid omicron wave

As another surge of Covid cases has swept the U.S., school districts around the country are pushing to keep classrooms open next week when students return from winter breaks. Officials in the country’s largest school system, New York City’s, said Tuesday that they will double in-school testing of students even without symptoms or exposure, test both vaccinated and unvaccinated students and deploy millions of at-home rapid tests as the city and the state deal with record-shattering daily case counts because of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
EDUCATION
Bay News 9

Colleges and universities shift plans amid omicron spread

Colleges and universities across the U.S. are increasingly choosing to begin their post-holiday sessions online amid the national spike in COVID-19’s omicron variant. On Tuesday, seven campuses in the University of California system — which is comprised of 10 campuses serving more than 285,000 students, and is the largest employer in the state, and among the largest university systems in the country — announced plans to open winter quarter classes with two weeks of remote classes, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17.
COLLEGES
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State Will Continue In-Person Classes For Spring Semester

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – COVID-19 will not affect Penn State’s spring semester. The university has said it will resume in-person classes at its main campus as well as its satellite campuses. Masks will be required indoors and students will be able to order free test kits to test themselves before returning. The university will also provide on-campus COVID-19 testing during move-in weekend.
PENN, PA
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
The 74

Students in Majority Black Schools Now a Full 12 Months Behind White Peers

Students in majority-Black schools are now a full 12 months behind those in mostly white schools, widening the achievement gap by a third, according to a new analysis by McKinsey & Co. Overall, students are four months behind in math and three in reading compared with years past, but those totals hide wide disparities. At […]
SOCIETY
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy