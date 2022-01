Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has often described his strategy for the club as a three-fold approach: acquire, develop, and retain talent. Under Stearns, the organization has excelled on the acquisition and development fronts. Since 2017, they have finished above .500 in four of five seasons, cracked the 95-win mark twice, and made four consecutive postseason appearances. They have produced a three-headed monster atop their rotation in Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta and built one of the best late-inning duos in baseball in Josh Hader and Devin Williams.

