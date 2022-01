Dec. 15 marked the last day that monthly Child Tax Credit payments were sent out to the families of 155,000 Alaska kids. These monthly checks have been critical for Alaska families — 91% of Alaskan families reporting using these credit payments to pay for their basic needs, like food, shelter, clothing, and utilities. Before the Child Tax Credit was improved in 2021, 53,000 of those Alaska kids were ineligible for the full credit due low or no family earnings!

INCOME TAX ・ 12 DAYS AGO