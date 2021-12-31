ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots fired in Spanaway lead to homicide investigation

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVSMh_0da8473I00
File photo of Pierce County Sheriff's Department vehicle (KIRO 7 News)

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Police responding to a call about shots fired on Friday led to what is now a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the 21600 block of 41st Avenue East in Spanaway at 11:07 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man dead in a garage.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

