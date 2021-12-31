Shots fired in Spanaway lead to homicide investigation

File photo of Pierce County Sheriff's Department vehicle (KIRO 7 News)

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Police responding to a call about shots fired on Friday led to what is now a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the 21600 block of 41st Avenue East in Spanaway at 11:07 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a man dead in a garage.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. said the death is being investigated as a homicide.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

