Shots fired in Spanaway lead to homicide investigation
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Police responding to a call about shots fired on Friday led to what is now a homicide investigation.
Officers were called to the 21600 block of 41st Avenue East in Spanaway at 11:07 a.m.
Officers arrived to find a man dead in a garage.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Darren Moss Jr. said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.
