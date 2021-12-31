2's Got Your Ticket: A Look Back At COVID's Impact On Chicago Theaters

BROCKTON (CBS) – The race to get a COVID-19 PCR test isn’t getting any easier. People are willing to line up very early. In Brockton, two-and-a-half hours before testing began, the first cars pulled into a parking lot on the campus of Massasoit Community College around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. “It’s like this everywhere. I saw Saugus yesterday and (there were) a lot more cars than this,” said Karin Swartz, one of those who got a test. People waited for hours to make it to the front of the lines. “Just going with the flow,” Djesmina Pires told WBZ-TV as she waited patiently before getting tested. Additional lanes were created to try and accelerate the process. But, by 9 a.m., cars were being turned away and “closed” signs were posted to ensure the last cars in line would make it through the drive-through by 11 a.m. “This Omicron is crazy. Everyone is catching it, so it’s just something we got to do,” Swartz said. Officials said they’ve been testing between 500 and 800 people at this site each day this week. It will be closed Friday and Saturday for the holiday. It will open again at 7 a.m. Monday. For more information, click here.

