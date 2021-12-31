ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2's Got Your Ticket: A Look Back At COVID's Impact On Chicago Theaters

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleActors and audiences returned to theaters in 2021....

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago theater performances canceled due to COVID-19 surge

CHICAGO - Cases of COVID-19 are rising and shutting down theater performances in Chicago and across the country. On Tuesday night, that included Barry Manilow at the Chicago Theater and Frozen at the Cadillac Palace Theater. "We were very excited and brought the whole family, 14 of us!" said Missy...
CHICAGO, IL
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
Elko Daily Free Press

COVID measures for Chicago's largest NYE fireworks

Chicago will host its largest New Year's fireworks display in city history after canceling last year's celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Lori Lightfoot told reporters Wednesday that the celebration after last year's hiatus was planned with COVID-19 safety in mind, including multiple opportunities to watch the show outside or at home.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Performing#Musical Theater
CBS LA

LL Cool J Tests Positive For COVID-19, Cancels New Year’s Eve Performance

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After testing positive for COVID-19, hip-hop singer LL Cool J has canceled his performance in “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The actor and rapper were expected to perform from Times Square in New York before midnight on Friday. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” LL Cool J said in a statement to Variety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thursday’s Headlines Got a Ticket to Ride

Transit ridership fell everywhere during the pandemic, but most sharply at stations serving mainly white-collar commuters, as opposed to Black and working-class neighborhoods. (Urban Institute) From fare cuts to free sports tickets, transit agencies are trying everything to lure drivers back. (Bloomberg) Detroit has one of the worst transit systems...
TRAFFIC
Norwalk Hour

Dan Haar: Got your booster? The awkward holiday party rules of COVID’s second Christmas

I’ve been to four holiday gatherings in recent days, not much fewer than the usual December fare but they’ve unfolded far more strangely. At all four, the hosts or organizers expected that everyone was vaccinated, and by now, no one needs to add “fully.” But the V-rule was clearly stated and the question was asked only at the small dinners — one with nine people at the home of a very healthy 88-year-old, another with five of us from four households.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Herald

Feder: Looking back on the year in Chicago media

A remark by Mark Giangreco at the end of a sports segment on WLS-Channel 7 ("Cheryl can play the ditzy, combative interior decorator," were his precise words) sounded disrespectful to news anchor Cheryl Burton, who set off enough alarms that what might have been a newsroom squabble turned into a serious corporate matter for the ABC-owned station.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
outliermedia.org

A look back at The Dig’s top 2021 stories

It’s been a big year for The Dig—and the newsletter is barely over a year old. In 2021, Outlier Media became our publisher (which earned a mention in a New York Times article this year). I’ll be forever grateful to Detour Detroit, which launched The Dig last year.
DETROIT, MI
Chicago Tribune

Got a cold? Get a COVID-19 test. University of Chicago expert explains the do’s and don’ts of testing during omicron.

With COVID-19 cases surging, thanks in large part to the highly infectious omicron variant, this isn’t the time to ignore a runny nose or a persistent cough, according to Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Chicago. “If you have any cold symptoms, you need to be tested (for COVID-19),” said Landon. “Right now, COVID is far and away more likely than anything ...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Looking back on 2021’s delicious moments

No doubt about it, 2021 was a year of resilience and perseverance for our collection of local eateries. Despite rising food costs, significant labor shortages and customer hesitancy, restaurants in our Eats communities have proven to be adaptive and nimble in the face of extended challenges. Thanks to passionate community members, resourceful owners, and collaborative efforts we have rallied around our restaurants. In response they have kept thing things downright delicious in our little food-focused alcove.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Boston

‘It’s Just Something We Got To Do,’ Drivers Wait Hours In Cars For COVID-19 Tests In Brockton

BROCKTON (CBS) – The race to get a COVID-19 PCR test isn’t getting any easier. People are willing to line up very early. In Brockton, two-and-a-half hours before testing began, the first cars pulled into a parking lot on the campus of Massasoit Community College around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. “It’s like this everywhere. I saw Saugus yesterday and (there were) a lot more cars than this,” said Karin Swartz, one of those who got a test. People waited for hours to make it to the front of the lines. “Just going with the flow,” Djesmina Pires told WBZ-TV as she waited patiently before getting tested. Additional lanes were created to try and accelerate the process. But, by 9 a.m., cars were being turned away and “closed” signs were posted to ensure the last cars in line would make it through the drive-through by 11 a.m. “This Omicron is crazy. Everyone is catching it, so it’s just something we got to do,” Swartz said. Officials said they’ve been testing between 500 and 800 people at this site each day this week. It will be closed Friday and Saturday for the holiday. It will open again at 7 a.m. Monday. For more information, click here.
BROCKTON, MA
Deadline

CBS Wins Wednesday With Repeat Showing Of ‘The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years’ Special

Retrospective special The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years on CBS was the big winner of the final Wednesday primetime of 2021. Earning a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.95 million viewers, the repeat airing of the CBS special led the pack as the night’s highest-rated and most-watched program. Not too shabby for a rerun, considering that previous repeat broadcasts haven’t earned beyond a 0.5 demo rating since the primetime holiday break started. This is the second week in a row that CBS has won Wednesday primetime with The Price Is Right-related content. Last week, CBS ruled Wednesday with...
NFL
CBS Chicago

High School Boys Choir Prepare To Sing In Front Of Thousands During Bears Halftime Show

CHICAGO(CBS) — One Chicago boys high school choir is making it big time this weekend. The choir is preparing to sing in front of thousands on a stage many of them could have never imagined. CBS 2’s Steven Graves visited the boys at Leo Catholic High School. “One, two, move it AND” “Smiling! Come on, bend those knees! Your knees are younger than mine.” This is how the Leo Catholic High School boys choir gets down. “Move your legs, move your feet, move your body,” said Jakolbi Wilson, senior. Perfecting their signature style of steps and songs at the school on Chicago’s South Side — even...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy