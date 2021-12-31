How — and why — we study critical race theory

By Moon-Ho Jung, author of Menace to Empire: Anticolonial Solidarities and the Transpacific Origins of the US Security State. In the wake of very visible hate crimes against Asian Americans this past year, President Joe Biden vowed to combat racism to make America live up to its reputed ideals of inclusion and equality. “For centuries, Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders—diverse and vibrant communities—have helped build this nation only to be often stepped over, forgotten, or ignored,” he said. Biden hoped that Asian Americans would be viewed and treated as full-fledged Americans. “You know, [they] lived here for generations, but still considered, by some, the ‘other’—the ‘other,’” he argued. “It’s wrong. It’s simply . . . un-American.”

