ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyle Lowry clears protocol, Heat sign three more players

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGGGr_0da8307g00

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry cleared the COVID-19 protocol and is available to play in Friday night’s road game against the Houston Rockets.

Lowry has missed Miami’s past two games and also would have missed Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs before that contest was postponed due to the Heat not having the minimum eight players.

Lowry, 35, is averaging 13.9 points and 8.2 assists in 31 games in his first season with the Heat. The six-time All-Star guard was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in the offseason.

Even with Lowry’s removal, Miami still has seven players in the protocol: Zylan Cheatham, Marcus Garrett, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, P.J. Tucker and Gabe Vincent.

In addition, four players are out due to injuries, including Bam Adebayo (thumb). Star Jimmy Butler (ankle) is questionable.

Miami also announced the additions of three players to 10-day contracts through the COVID-19 hardship clause: guards Mario Chalmers and Nik Stauskas and forward Chris Silva.

Chalmers, 35, had been out of the NBA since the 2017-18 season. He previously played on two championship teams in seven-plus seasons with the Heat from 2008-16. He has played in the fourth-most games (525) in franchise history.

Chalmers has career averages of 8.9 points and 3.7 assists in 646 games over nine seasons.

Stauskas, 28, has a 6.8 scoring average in 335 games over five NBA seasons (2014-19), while Silva has played in 60 games over parts of three seasons, 55 of them for the Heat. He has averages of 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Miami previously signed three journeymen — guard Kyle Guy, big man Aric Holman and forward Haywood Highsmith — to 10-day contracts earlier this week.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Bosh excites Heat fans with tweet

NBA teams have had to wade deep into the talent pool to find replacement players with COVID-19 cases increasing across the league. Even some players who haven’t played in the league in years have received calls. Does Chris Bosh want to be next?. Bosh, who announced his retirement nearly...
NBA
numberfire.com

Heat starting Kyle Lowry for inactive Gabe Vincent on Friday

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (health protocols) is starting in Friday's lineup against the Houston Rockets. Lowry will start at point guard after Miami's star missed two games while in health protocol. In a matchup against a Rockets' team playing with a 100.6 pace, our models project Lowry to score 34.0 FanDuel points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Aric Holman
Person
Mario Chalmers
Person
Chris Silva
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Rodney Billups
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Zylan Cheatham
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Marcus Garrett
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Haywood Highsmith
Person
Nik Stauskas
Hot Hot Hoops

Heat to sign Nik Stauskas as fifth COVID replacement player

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported earlier today that the Miami Heat intend to sign former lottery pick Nik Stauskas to a 10-day contract. He is the fifth COVID replacement player Miami has signed recently — Zylan Cheatham, Kyle Guy, Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith are the others.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Heat could reunite with one of their former All-Stars?

The Miami Heat already reunited with Mario Chalmers, but their next potential reunion could be an even more impactful one. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported on Saturday that former Heat guard Goran Dragic “would love nothing more” than to return to the team. Winderman added that Dragic was in attendance for Miami’s home game against the Washington Wizards earlier in the week.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Heat's Kyle Lowry, Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate exit COVID protocols

The Heat, who have signed six replacement players in the last two days, will have some additional reinforcements for Friday’s game in Houston. Point guard Kyle Lowry has exited the health and safety protocols and is listed as available to play against the Rockets, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Antonio Spurs#The Toronto Raptors#Stauskas#Bulls#Pacers Trail Blazers#Suns
ClutchPoints

Miami Heat get major Kyle Lowry update ahead of Rockets game

The Miami Heat have won four straight games and are right in the thick of the race for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They are 22-13 on the season and have looked every bit as good as their record this season. Earlier this week, the Heat placed point guard Kyle Lowry into the league’s health and safety COVID-19 protocols. However, because of the new protocols, Miami got some good news Friday.
NBA
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

LeBron James is in his 19th season in the NBA, and when he turns 37 on Dec. 30, he officially will have spent more than half of his life as a professional basketball player. He's been a household name...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Called Her Ex-Boyfriend Malik Beasley a ‘Loser’

Not holding back! Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, split more than three years ago, but he’s not afraid to weigh in on her new romantic partners. The Bravo personality, 47, revealed that the former NBA star, 56, previously shared his thoughts on her relationship with Malik Beasley during the Thursday, December 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Miami. “When Malik got 90 days or something in jail he sent it to me,” she told costar Lisa Hochstein. “He’s like, ‘Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.'”
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

“Directly Apologize”: Woman hit by the ball furiously responds to Christian Wood

In the recent match-up of Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center the Houston Rockets led by Christian Wood fell short against the Charlotte Hornets as the final box score was 99-123 and the Rockets were down by 24 points. Houston Rockets finishing last in the conference ranking last year have decided to rebuild the franchise as the team under certain situations had to trade their stars like Russell Westbrook and James Harden away.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

32K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy