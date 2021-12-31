ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Maria man arrested for attempted rape, deputies say

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8ix4_0da82zPB00

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to reports of attempted rape in progress Thursday in Goleta.

Deputies say it happened at around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Albertsons grocery store located on the 5800-block of Calle Real.

First responders contacted the survivor who was able to fight off the unknown suspect. The victim told deputies the suspect had just fled and was seen in the nearby area.

Deputies, along with a K9 unit, established a perimeter and searched the surrounding area where they located a naked male hiding under a trash can to the rear of the Albertsons store.

He was identified as 28-year-old Miguel Angel Hernandez-Garcia from Santa Maria. Hernandez-Garcia was arrested and booked at the Main Jail for attempted rape. He is being held on a $1 million bail.

The Sheriff's Office would like to remind survivors that they can find support services through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Crime & Safety
Goleta, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Goleta, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Miguel Angel#Albertsons#The Sheriff S Office#Stesa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBY News

KSBY News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy