Broward School Board makes masks mandatory for visitors and vendors but optional for staff

The Broward County School Board voted to make masks mandatory for all visitors and vendors but optional for staff and students amid heated debate in an emergency school board hearing Friday.

The board voted 5-3 to enforce the policy starting Monday. Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright will have the discretion to change the policy as circumstances warrant.

The board scheduled the emergency meeting on a district holiday to discuss if the district’s masking policy should include all adults, including teachers and staff, in addition to visitors and vendors who come on to Broward County school campuses.

Some school board members questioned the effectiveness of only requiring adults to wear masks while allowing students to remain unmasked if they choose. Others pushed for a policy of requiring masks for all despite a state law that bans mask requirements for students.

“We need multiple mitigation strategies and masking should be one of them,” said Laurie Rich Levinson, the board’s chairwoman, who represents District 6. She favored requiring masks for all adults coming to campuses and district facilities. “How are we going to let it all go down the drain because we don’t want adults [teachers] on campuses wearing masks?”

The vote follows decisions to require masks in all county buildings, including libraries, in Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools on Thursday put a mask requirement in place for adult visitors entering school facilities, but not for students. Palm Beach County’s school district will likely address this issue in the coming week before students return to school on Jan. 5.

Students have not been required to wear masks in Florida schools since the state Legislature passed a law in November leaving the decision to parents. The law had little effect at the time, because the state’s infection rate was below 3% and the district had previously made masks optional.

But now as the omicron variant rages through the state, some school board members criticized the new law, saying it deprived the district of a way to protect students.

“The governor enacted a law that took away our ability to protect our students. It really has lasting implications. It’s also going to create some hardships for our district to operate effectively,” said District 2 board member Patricia Good during the meeting.

The state reported 75,962 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. As of Thursday, Palm Beach County’s positivity rate was 26.1%, Broward County’s was 29.5% and Miami-Dade County’s was 27.7%.

The virus is considered under control when the test positivity rate is under 5%.

During the meeting, a few members of the public asked for masks to be optional for adults, while a teacher said wearing a mask restricted his ability to breathe. Anna Fusco, president of the Broward Teachers Union, said it was an insult to teachers to mandate something that they were already doing.

But other members of the public, including some parents, said that even a policy requiring masks for adults would help keep the most vulnerable safe.