Washburn, MO

Washburn women’s basketball hands UCM first home loss of the year

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
 1 day ago

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KSNT) – Washburn women’s basketball got their biggest win yet this year on Friday at University of Central Missouri.

The UCM Jennies came into Friday’s game 8-4 on the year and a perfect 5-0 at home. Washburn handed them their first home loss of the season.

The Ichabods lead 15-13 after one quarter of play, but found themselves behind 31-29 at halftime. The third quarter ended with both teams locked even at 47.

Washburn wins three in a row

WU put together an impressive fourth quarter to win 66-59. The Ichabods shot 6-for-7 from the field in the fourth, and nailed seven of eight free throws. UCM, on the other hand, shot 5-for-21 from the field and missed all four free throws they shot in the fourth.

The win is an impressive one for the ‘Bods, who came in at 4-7. The UCM Jennies went 19-3 in the MIAA last season and were picked to finish second in the conference in preseason polls.

Hunter Bentley lead the way for Washburn with 18 points. Nuria Barrientos and Shea Sanchez joined Bentley with double-figure scoring, posting eleven and ten, respectively. Washburn scored 22 points off the bench, while the Jennies non-starters did not score.

Washburn moves to 5-7 with the win. They return to action with a home game on Thursday, Jan. 6 against Northwest Missouri State in their first game of 2022.

