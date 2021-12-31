Best Type 11 Weapon Loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 1

Some players are eagerly marking their calendars for the end of Krampus' Christmas retribution in Call of Duty (COD) Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. It's no secret that some Warzone players are sick and tired of Krampus making Warzone lobbies his personal hunting grounds. Several have already called for him to be nerfed, citing his "bullet sponge" reputation, two-hit kill, and game-wrecking behavior. When he appears, he instantly makes players flee in terror, messing up critical manuevers and essentially pausing battles until he can be brought down or kills his target.
