Rebel Wilson Rings in the New Year in Shimmery Bronze Mini Dress and Pointy Pumps in Australia

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ColG_0da81HyM00

Rebel Wilson rang in 2022 in style.

The actress posted to her Instagram page as she celebrated the new year in Australia, styled in a sequin midi dress. The bronze-colored dress featured long sleeves and a high neck as well as a tapered waist. She kept her accessories minimal and wore her blond hair down in loose curls. Wilson captioned her post “Starting the New Year off strong! HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from downunder!”

The Australian comedian finished off her look with classic black pointed-toe pumps. Her footwear choice is a favorite among many due to its timeless style. Stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Lindsey Vonn, Dakota Johnson and Nina Dobrev have slipped into the sleek stilettos in the past few months.

The “How to Be Single” actress appears to be a fan of the shoe style, as she recently wore a similar shoe while debuting a behind-the-scenes look at her all-black attire on Instagram. Set atop a stiletto heel, the pointed-toe mules came complete with patent leather uppers and a unique see-through strap adorned with sharp studs.

When Wilson is not celebrating holidays, you will likely catch the star hitting the pavement in a mix of comfortable sneakers by Nike or Adidas.

Slide into sharp black pumps for your next event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T6E6g_0da81HyM00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $140 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwIgn_0da81HyM00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Lacey pumps, $25 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FvYBi_0da81HyM00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

Buy Now: Nine West Bliss Pointy Toe Pumps, $89

Check out the gallery for more of Rebel Wilson’s street style evolution over the years.

