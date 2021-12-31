ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny Pinter steps up as unsung hero for Colts in Ryan Kelly's absence

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
INDIANAPOLIS — The first time the Colts needed Danny Pinter to start in place of Ryan Kelly this season, the second-year pro out of Ball State found out the day before the game.

The second time, he found out just two days before, playing with a heavy heart for Kelly against the New England Patriots.

The third time, Pinter anchored an offensive line that opened the game without its two starting guards, lost its left tackle early and briefly lost the team’s top backup guard.

None of it seemed to faze him.

“He’s ready to roll,” Colts offensive line coach Chris Strausser said. “For him to be able to jump in there and play at the level he has so far, it’s been very valuable to us.”

Finding and developing quality depth on the offensive line is no easy task. Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard has homered on the two early draft picks he’s spent on the offensive line, landing a franchise cornerstone and the best guard in football in Quenton Nelson, plus one of the game’s best right tackles in Braden Smith.

Pinter, on the other hand, is the only one of four third-day picks to pan out in Indianapolis, although 2017 pick Zach Banner has developed into a good professional in Pittsburgh, in part because Ballard’s decision to cut Banner woke him up.

And Pinter has been able to do it at an entirely new position.

“We’re always looking for inside guys that can play as many spots in there as possible,” Strausser said. “Danny, he played tackle in college, tight end and then tackle, so it was a little hard to project him at center. We knew he had the makeup to do it, but didn’t know how well it was going to fit.”

The athleticism that allowed Pinter to play tackle at Ball State made him a good fit for the way Strausser and Frank Reich deploy the center in the Colts offense. Indianapolis does not ask its centers to pull often, but they have to be able to move well enough to fire past the defensive line, get to linebackers downfield at the second level and make blocks in the open field.

Pinter, the former tight end, has that kind of quickness.

NFL Week 17 picks, predictions:Colts host Raiders with huge playoff implications

Indianapolis had to find out if he had the recognition skills, leadership mentality and communication skills to make the calls inside. The center is responsible for making all of the offensive line calls, and he carries a heavy share of the burden in identifying blitzes and getting blockers in place to pick them up.

“I’ve been doing it since I was in high school,” Kelly said. “Danny played tackle most of his college career, and even got recruited as a tight end, so to see him transition into being such a great center in this league, and to go in there, and possess what it takes to be the center, get all five guys on the same page, it’s been great to see how he’s developed.”

When Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 before the Texans game, Pinter had at least one advantage. He’d already started a game at center in the NFL, filling in for an injured Kelly against Tennessee last season.

“I trust my preparation and my work, that’s what carries you,” Pinter said. “Obviously, you have some sort of nerves before, but they’re the right kind of nerves. The second the ball gets snapped, it’s your preparation and the work you’ve done before that takes over.”

But playing a three-game stretch is different from a single spot start.

Pinter had to adjust to three different defensive schemes. Houston showed a lot of movement up front, New England runs a ton of different schemes defensively and Arizona brought a lot of blitzes.

“It’s on you as a center to get those schemes right,” Pinter said.

By and large, Pinter got it right.

Indianapolis averaged 196.7 rushing yards per game in his three-game stint and gave up just four sacks, and Pinter held up well individually. According to Sports Info Solutions, Pinter has been beaten just once in 72 pass-blocking snaps — he was called for holding — and he’s been just as effective in 136 run-blocking snaps this season.

“You definitely get in a rhythm,” Pinter said. “I prep all the time like I’m starting, but starting three games in a row, for sure, you definitely in more of a groove.”

Not every NFL team has a backup center who can play the way Pinter has in place of Kelly the past three weeks.

Hard to overstate how valuable a player like that can be.

