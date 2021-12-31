Ring In The New Year With Turnpike Troubadours’ “Ringing In The Year”

David McClister

Happy New Year.

While 2021 was largely a continuation of the dumpster fire that was 2020, we did have some high points…

Perhaps none higher than the reunification of Turnpike Troubadours.

Set to play back to back shows at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre next year, in addition to a number of other shows that have yet to be announced (the tour is coming), it’s only right that we ring in the new year with a little Turnpike.

I suppose Turnpike’s “Ringing In The Year” isn’t exactly a chipper tune, but who cares… Turnpike is BACK.

Here’s to 2022.