ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ring In The New Year With Turnpike Troubadours’ “Ringing In The Year”

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5SyW_0da81DRS00
David McClister

Happy New Year.

While 2021 was largely a continuation of the dumpster fire that was 2020, we did have some high points…

Perhaps none higher than the reunification of Turnpike Troubadours.

Set to play back to back shows at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre next year, in addition to a number of other shows that have yet to be announced (the tour is coming), it’s only right that we ring in the new year with a little Turnpike.

I suppose Turnpike’s “Ringing In The Year” isn’t exactly a chipper tune, but who cares… Turnpike is BACK.

Here’s to 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ring in the New Year at Hollywood Casino

If you want to kick off the New Year with a big bash – you’ll want to head to Hollywood Casino. Hollywood Casino has an amazing night in store including live music, amazing food and incredible giveaways. And, it’s easy to get on the VIP list!
GAMBLING
budgettravel.com

Best Places To Ring In The New Year

This is the year you’re gonna do better than watch the ball drop on TV, right? There’s a great big world of New Year’s celebrations out there! From a big-city bash to a beach retreat to family fun, our resolution is to deliver a Happy New Year for every travel personality. BT Senior Editor Jamie Beckman shared these three great ideas on the Weather Channel's AMHQ this morning:
LIFESTYLE
thelouisianaweekend.com

Ring in the New Year at this Classy Event

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - If you are looking for an upscale New Year’s Eve party, then go to the Hilton Baton Rouge for their “Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve Party 2022. You can expect a 5 hour premium bar, top DJs from Baton Rouge, and an amazing DJ led countdown. The Hilton will host this event in both ballrooms. There will be gorgeous views of the Mississippi River, premium liquor bars, and festive party favors. If you get the VIP tickets, you will have access to the 10th floor Gatsby Penthouse ballroom as well as complimentary light hors d’oeuvres.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Atascadero News

Ring In The New Year With These Fun Ideas

ATASCADERO — Whether you’re headed out on the town, or you’re planning on staying in, there are plenty of fun ways to ring in the New Year in the North County!. For instance, if you’re a single girl, you might want to sleep with your leftover Christmas mistletoe under your pillow on New Year’s Eve, which is a tradition that comes out of Ireland. If you sleep with the plant, it’s supposed to help you find the man of your dreams.
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turnpike Troubadours
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Music
rapradar.com

Video: Millyz “Highbeams”

Millyz brings cuffing season in the latest music video off his Blanco 4 album. Directed by Dom Bruno, Millyz raps the highs and lows of a relationship while bunned up at the crib with his lady. Here, they canoodle on the couch, argue and fight before making up in the bedroom.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Gracie McGraw Goes Makeup-Free While Dancing In The Kitchen — Watch

Gracie McGraw looked adorable when she went completely makeup-free in a new video of herself dancing around the kitchen. When it comes to Gracie McGraw, 24, she is always posting fun videos to her Instagram page and that’s exactly what she did when she danced around her kitchen. Gracie posted a video of herself smiling and dancing with the caption, “Wednesday morning.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ciara Dances Into Spirits Business As New Part-Owner of Ten to One Rum

You’ll have to pardon Ciara if there’s added excitement in her voice. Yes, the multi-platinum artist is pumped about her new business venture with Ten To One rum, but the cause for the immediate smiles is her hometown Atlanta Braves, who are just a few days removed from winning their first World Series title in 26 years. Nearly every person connected to the city has been in a festive mood since the final out was recorded. Ciara is no different. “Go Braves, baby,” shouts Ciara. “So, I’ve never had a real job in life. When I was really young, I never...
THEATER & DANCE
Whiskey Riff

Zac Brown Band Pulls Out Of Nashville New Year’s Eve Celebration After Testing Positive For COVID

If you’re headed to Nashville to see Zac Brown Band perform at the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration, I have bad news. Originally scheduled to play at the Nashville’s Big Bash, the city’s nationally televised New Year’s concert and music note drop held at Bicentennial Mall, the Zac Brown Band has announced that they will no longer be appearing after Zac tested positive for COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks fabulously festive in Pistol Annies holiday special

Miranda Lambert will appear alongside the Pistol Annies for a holiday special that will see the threesome perform their hit songs for the festive season. "Tonight! Our @pistolannies Hell of a Holiday Special airs on the Pistol Annies Facebook page!" Miranda captioned a video that showed a snippet of their performance, calling on fans to tune in at 8pm EST. In the video Miranda could be seen wearing a black mini wrap dress, with a plunging neckline and long sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
cowboysindians.com

Country Music Memories

We talked to some of our favorite artists about their favorite country music memories. “Garth at Central Park has to be one of the most inspiring moments of my career. I always want to go bigger and better than anyone else, and this single concert is what I set my sights on.”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

86K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy