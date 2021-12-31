Create an Extraordinary Oceanfront Family Compound on Sea Island, Georgia

Click here to read the full article.

Sea Island, a privately owned barrier island off the coast of Georgia, houses several high-end resorts, as well as a gated community of about 500 residences. The island features five miles of private beach, a beach club, tennis center, yacht club, shooting school, as well as three championship golf courses, including the home of the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic.

Now, the opportunity has arisen to purchase a 50-acre enclave of largely undisturbed land and marsh nestled between the Black Banks River and over 4,000 feet of pristine beachfront on the Atlantic Ocean, all within the gated community. There is enough land to develop multiple homes as a family compound if the new owner chooses, and there is also a conservation preserve to keep the stunning scenery pristine. IMI Worldwide Properties is handling the sales for The Reserve at Sea Island, which is available for $40 million and is located within the luxury Forbes Five-Star resort of Sea Island.

Sea Island has been a well-known getaway since the 1920s, when it was marketed as a low-key, quiet alternative to the new Florida resorts. The Cloister, the first hotel, attracted a number of Roaring 20s luminaries, including President Calvin Coolidge, who spent Christmas 1928 there. Since then, the island has hosted people such as New York Mayor Jimmy Walker, Edsel Ford, John D. Rockefeller Jr., Eddie Rickenbacker, among many others.

The founder of the hotel, automobile magnate Howard Coffin, encouraged guests to erect cottages nearby, building a causeway to the mainland. One of the most notable cottage owners was Eugene O’Neill, who wrote the play Ah, Wilderness! while there. Ever since, Sea Island has played host to generations of families, who spend childhood vacations there, honeymoon there and celebrate golden wedding anniversaries there.

Now there is the chance to build a new owner’s dream compound on 50 unspoiled acres. The property includes a private boat slip at The Cloister, with ocean access, as well as deeded, multi-generational memberships to the Sea Island Club, as well the nearby Frederica Golf Club, all within a reasonable drive from major southern cities as well as close to Jacksonville and Savannah airports. Why not put down family roots in the same place enjoyed by Fords and Rockefellers?