‘The Rubin Report’ Host Dave Rubin Sells Encino Mansion, Hightails It to Florida

Conservative political commentator Dave Rubin is finally “gettin’ the hell out of dodge,” leaving behind what he calls the “dystopian nightmare of California for the free state of Florida.” The author and host of the popular YouTube talk show “The Rubin Report” has officially unloaded his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino, packed up the U-Haul and made a permanent move to the Sunshine State; he says his successful business and all its employees will be coming along for the ride.

Property records reveal Rubin, 45, and his husband David Janet have sold their contemporary Encino estate to Halsey’s manager Anthony Li for $5.8 million. Originally listed with a nearly $6.4 million ask , the couple took a $600,000 or so hit in the deal; but it’s a significant amount more than the $5.2 million they paid for the place just over a year ago, back when it was brand new. Though there’s no word on exactly where Rubin and Janet have landed in Florida, a recent Facebook post shows their dog Clyde perched on a deck overlooking the waterfront, “getting used to the view and and keeping us safe from all of the amphibious creatures.”

Nestled on a quiet street in a prime Encino neighborhood pocket, on over a quarter-acre parcel of land secured by gates and a towering stone wall, Rubin’s former six-bedroom, 7.5-bath residence was completed last year as a spec home. Inside, 6,500 square feet of open-concept living space is highlighted by a fireside living room boasting floor-to-ceiling pocket sliding doors that open to a backyard, plus a gourmet kitchen outfitted with quartz countertops, high-end stainless appliances and a center island/ stone breakfast table. There’s also an additional prep kitchen adjoining a formal dining area adorned with a wine display.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a linear fireplace, private balcony and showroom-style closet, as well as a luxe bath equipped with a soaking tub. Three more bedrooms and a loft also can be found on this level; and elsewhere on the premises are a movie theater with beverage center, an office and a fitness room. Outdoors, the lush grounds host a pool and spa, cabana, pool house, sports court, two firepits and an outdoor kitchen. Rounding it all out: a Control4 smart-home automation system, and a roof deck offering up panoramic city and mountain views.

The native New Yorker began hosting the initially YouTube-only “Rubin Report” show in 2013. Popular with political conservatives, the show is also available for streaming on Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV subscription service. Rubin’s been married to Janet since 2015; the couple previously lived in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood, in a modern home that was sold last year for $1.8 million .

Adi Livyatan at Rodeo Realty was the listing agent; Peter Lorimer at Corcoran repped the buyer.