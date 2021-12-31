ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'The Rubin Report' Host Dave Rubin Sells Encino Mansion, Hightails It to Florida

By Wendy Bowman
 1 day ago
Conservative political commentator Dave Rubin is finally “gettin’ the hell out of dodge,” leaving behind what he calls the “dystopian nightmare of California for the free state of Florida.” The author and host of the popular YouTube talk show “The Rubin Report” has officially unloaded his home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Encino, packed up the U-Haul and made a permanent move to the Sunshine State; he says his successful business and all its employees will be coming along for the ride.

Property records reveal Rubin, 45, and his husband David Janet have sold their contemporary Encino estate to Halsey’s manager Anthony Li for $5.8 million. Originally listed with a nearly $6.4 million ask , the couple took a $600,000 or so hit in the deal; but it’s a significant amount more than the $5.2 million they paid for the place just over a year ago, back when it was brand new. Though there’s no word on exactly where Rubin and Janet have landed in Florida, a recent Facebook post shows their dog Clyde perched on a deck overlooking the waterfront, “getting used to the view and and keeping us safe from all of the amphibious creatures.”

Nestled on a quiet street in a prime Encino neighborhood pocket, on over a quarter-acre parcel of land secured by gates and a towering stone wall, Rubin’s former six-bedroom, 7.5-bath residence was completed last year as a spec home. Inside, 6,500 square feet of open-concept living space is highlighted by a fireside living room boasting floor-to-ceiling pocket sliding doors that open to a backyard, plus a gourmet kitchen outfitted with quartz countertops, high-end stainless appliances and a center island/ stone breakfast table. There’s also an additional prep kitchen adjoining a formal dining area adorned with a wine display.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a linear fireplace, private balcony and showroom-style closet, as well as a luxe bath equipped with a soaking tub. Three more bedrooms and a loft also can be found on this level; and elsewhere on the premises are a movie theater with beverage center, an office and a fitness room. Outdoors, the lush grounds host a pool and spa, cabana, pool house, sports court, two firepits and an outdoor kitchen. Rounding it all out: a Control4 smart-home automation system, and a roof deck offering up panoramic city and mountain views.

The native New Yorker began hosting the initially YouTube-only “Rubin Report” show in 2013. Popular with political conservatives, the show is also available for streaming on Glenn Beck’s BlazeTV subscription service. Rubin’s been married to Janet since 2015; the couple previously lived in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood, in a modern home that was sold last year for $1.8 million .

Adi Livyatan at Rodeo Realty was the listing agent; Peter Lorimer at Corcoran repped the buyer.

Dirt

Mohamed Hadid’s Illegal Bel Air Project Finally Sells at Auction

Click here to read the full article. Lovers of schadenfreude are rejoicing, as it’s the end of an era in Bel Air — and blessedly so, if you ask the neighbors. After years of legal wrangling, Mohamed Hadid’s much-maligned Bel Air mansion project has sold at auction for exactly $5 million to local developer Sahara Construction Co. As per the agreement, Sahara must pay for the half-finished structure to be demolished within the next nine months, with the final remnants of Hadid’s ownership saga inauspiciously hauled off to the landfill. Hadid, a controversial developer and reality TV personality who once often...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Dirt

Kanye West Buys House Across the Street From Kim Kardashian

Click here to read the full article. When Kanye West is struck by inspiration, he tends to quickly follow through with action. Last month, while donating Thanksgiving meals to the L.A. Mission, West got on the horn for a surprise announcement to the local crowd — saying he planned to “get his family back together” and rekindle a relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The fashion mogul added that if he couldn’t live “in the house” with his family, he would buy “the home right next door” to Kardashian. Turns out West wasn’t just whistling Dixie. Though he’s already got a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Dirt

Lily Cole Sends Funky London Flat Down the Runway

Click here to read the full article. A one-of-a-kind flat in one of London’s most iconic buildings has popped up for sale. In the clock tower of a former hotel that adjoins St. Pancras railway station is a two-bedroom apartment that retains many original features. Owned by famously flame-haired British fashion model-turned-actress-and-entrepreneur Lily Cole, the roughly 1,600-square-foot flat is available through Sotheby’s International Realty at about $6.2 million. The red-brick hotel was designed in an ornate Gothic Revival style by George Gilbert Scott, architect of many other well-known edifices across London, including the Albert Memorial. As St. Pancras railway station was (and...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Bette Davis House in Laguna Beach Still Seeking Buyer, Now at Lower Price

Click here to read the full article. For almost a year now, Canadian entrepreneur Richard Wernham has been trying to unload his stunning oceanfront home in the Woods Cove neighborhood of Laguna Beach. But with no takers — despite it having the added cache of serving as the onetime home of legendary actress Bette Davis — the historic French Normandy-style estate has undergone a couple of price chops during the past eight months. Now the Toronto-based global wealth manager and his wife Julia West are seeking a substantially reduced $17 million for the place, a whopping $3 million less than the...
