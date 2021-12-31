ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Boggy Bayou gas station on State Road 20 closed off due to fuel spill

 1 day ago
A gas station in the Villa Tasso area has been temporarily closed off because of a fuel spill, according to a Walton County Fire Rescue Facebook post.

The parking lot of the Boggy Bayou Convenience store was shut down after 10-15 gallons of fuel leaked from one of the pumps.

Walton County Emergency Management is on scene awaiting for dirt from the Public Works Department to make sure the scene is safe to reopen.

A heartbreaker from Walton County:Family's camper trailer destroyed by fire on Christmas on State Road 83 in DeFuniak Springs

A headscratcher from Walton County:'Delta Karen': Woman arrested after mask disturbance on plane has charges in Walton County, too

As of 4 p.m. Friday, it was not immediately clear when the business would be reopened to the public.

