Terron Armstead (knee) among 6 questionable Saints players on Week 17 injury report
Six different New Orleans Saints players were listed as questionable for Week 17’s game with the Carolina Panthers, including starting left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (chest) was also ruled out. The week’s final injury report offered little clarity for either team, though — Carolina has three players questionable for Sunday, with two more doubtful, and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been preemptively ruled out. Here’s what you need to know:
Carolina Panthers injury report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
LT Cam Erving (calf) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) DNP DNP DNP Out
S Kenny Robinson (illness) DNP COVID-19
S Juston Burris (groin) Limited Limited Limited Questionable
LB Jermaine Carter (groin) Limited Limited Limited Questionable
S Sean Chandler (groin) Limited Limited Doubtful
CB CJ Henderson (shoulder/knee) Limited Questionable
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
T Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DNP Limited Questionable
WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest) DNP DNP DNP Out
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) Limited Limited Limited
TE Nick Vannett (ankle) Limited Limited Limited
WR Ty Montgomery (back) DNP DNP Questionable
RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited Limited Questionable
DE Cameron Jordan (not injury related-rest) Limited Full
DE Carl Granderson (not injury related-rest/illness) Limited DNP Questionable
QB Taysom Hill (right finger) Full Full
CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) DNP Questionable
WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (illness) DNP Questionable
