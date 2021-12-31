ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terron Armstead (knee) among 6 questionable Saints players on Week 17 injury report

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Six different New Orleans Saints players were listed as questionable for Week 17’s game with the Carolina Panthers, including starting left tackle Terron Armstead (knee). Wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (chest) was also ruled out. The week’s final injury report offered little clarity for either team, though — Carolina has three players questionable for Sunday, with two more doubtful, and star cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been preemptively ruled out. Here’s what you need to know:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

LT Cam Erving (calf) DNP DNP DNP Doubtful

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin) DNP DNP DNP Out

S Kenny Robinson (illness) DNP COVID-19

S Juston Burris (groin) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

LB Jermaine Carter (groin) Limited Limited Limited Questionable

S Sean Chandler (groin) Limited Limited Doubtful

CB CJ Henderson (shoulder/knee) Limited Questionable

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

T Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DNP Limited Questionable

WR Tre’Quan Smith (chest) DNP DNP DNP Out

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) Limited Limited Limited

TE Nick Vannett (ankle) Limited Limited Limited

WR Ty Montgomery (back) DNP DNP Questionable

RB Mark Ingram II (knee) Limited Limited Questionable

DE Cameron Jordan (not injury related-rest) Limited Full

DE Carl Granderson (not injury related-rest/illness) Limited DNP Questionable

QB Taysom Hill (right finger) Full Full

CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) DNP Questionable

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (illness) DNP Questionable

