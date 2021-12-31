Downtown Traverse City Gearing Up For New Year’s Cherry T-Ball Drop

We will be saying goodbye to 2021 in just about 7 hours, and ringing in the new year.

And Traverse City is getting ready for their Cherry T-Ball Drop Friday at midnight.

It went virtual last year due to COVID-19, but the full event is back on this year.

Event organizers expect to see a good crowd later Friday.

Along with the ball drop, there will be live music and fireworks.

Not only is the ball drop the perfect way to ring in the new year, but it also helps the community.

For entry, they’re asking for a suggested $3 donation to Food Rescue, a program of Goodwill Northern Michigan.

“What we do is we make sure good food isn’t going to waste because there are folks that need it,” said Taylor Moore, Manager of Food Rescue. “They might be offsetting a utility bill or car payment. We pick up excess soon to expire from grocery stores, farms, food processors and we distribute that food to food pantries and meal sites in the five counties.”

Moore continued, “We don’t buy food because we pick up about 8000 pounds of food a day. So there’s so much food out there for us to go and pick up and distribute it that money goes to making sure our trucks stay on the road to operate.”

If you are planning on going to downtown Traverse City for the Cherry T-Ball Drop, gates open at 10:30 p.m.