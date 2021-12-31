Jackson police investigate possible shooting on Corley Avenue
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating a possible shooting.
Officers responded to the scene on Corley Avenue Friday afternoon. One person was taken from the scene by an ambulance to the hospital.Man wanted for shooting in Rolling Fork turns himself in
There’s no word on the person’s condition at this time.
WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information. We are waiting to hear back from them.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0