Jackson, MS

Jackson police investigate possible shooting on Corley Avenue

By Kaitlin Howell
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson police are investigating a possible shooting.

Officers responded to the scene on Corley Avenue Friday afternoon. One person was taken from the scene by an ambulance to the hospital.

There’s no word on the person’s condition at this time.

WJTV 12 News reached out to Jackson police for more information. We are waiting to hear back from them.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

