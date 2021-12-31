ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

New Year, New You? Why not try a 'Dry January'

By Caitlin Knute
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AiLH_0da80DPF00

As you prepare to make those New Year's resolutions, some health experts suggest trying what's referred to as "Dry January."

It's exactly what it sounds like, a pledge to give up drinking for one month.

And, as one addiction specialist explains, it can not only make you feel better but can also be a great experiment to see if you're relying on alcohol more than you think.

During the pandemic, one study by the RAND Corporation found alcohol use in adults rose by 14%, with women seeing a 41% increase in heavy drinking.

Doctor Doug Burgess, medical director of addiction services at University Health, says if you've found yourself indulging more often, the new year could be the perfect time to try cutting back.

"I think having a period of time where you don’t drink allows people to determine how big or little a role alcohol is playing in their life," Burgess explained.

He says not only will it give you some insight into your drinking habits, but there are also real health benefits, too — including sleeping better.

"Oftentimes when people drink alcohol, they feel like they sleep well, but they wake the next morning to feeling really groggy, tired, not refreshed," he said.

Burgess also notes studies of Dry January show 50% of participants experienced some degree of weight loss.

But, what if you set out with the best of intentions and fall off the wagon?

Burgess says that's okay. It's progress, not perfection.

"Sometimes we don’t anticipate how hard it will be till after we kind of get into it. But, any reduction is an improvement," Burgess said.

And, if it is harder than you anticipated, Burgess says don't be afraid to reach out for help, whether that's your primary care doctor, a substance abuse specialist, a counselor, or a community support group such as Alcoholics Anonymous.

Again, health experts say you don't have to have a drinking problem to decide to take a month off from drinking.

As for how much is considered "too much" when it comes to drinking, the current guidelines in the United States allow for one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men.

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Thing to Drink If You Have Gout?

Gout is a condition that is associated with high levels of uric acid in the blood, which forms crystals that accumulate around the joints, leading to sudden and severe pain and swelling. People with gout have a high risk of kidney stones. Drinks or foods high in purines can increase...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Substance Abuse#Food Drink#Dry January#The Rand Corporation#University Health
Houston Chronicle

Launch a new you with the new year

Q: I really want next year to be the year I become as healthy as possible. Can you help me figure out a plan and schedule?. A: Bravo! You are planning ahead and making a public declaration of your intention to live a healthier — and happier — life! That shows how serious you are about achieving your goals.
CANCER
Marietta Daily Journal

Trying for a Dry January? Here's what you need to know about abstaining from alcohol for a month

Pausing drinking for a month after the excesses of the holiday season — otherwise known as Dry January — has become a popular New Year's resolution. And this year, even as the stress of the pandemic and a new variant might make a nightcap even more tempting, experts say it's still worth taking time to reevaluate your drinking in the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chicago Sun-Times

Why you should rethink weight loss as a New Year’s resolution

In American culture, it’s bad to be fat. Rarely is this more apparent than at the start of the New Year, when diet culture, fatphobia and capitalism converge. Exploiting body shame and people’s desire for renewal, weight loss companies ramp up ads, gyms reduce rates and diet companies promise to help people realize the elusive goal of weight loss that lasts.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Houston Chronicle

Try a deeper level New Year’s Resolution

We still have some time, but before you nail down a New Years’ resolution, I have a few thoughts on how to reframe the whole “I’m going to fix [insert what you don’t like about yourself] next year” model. We all have areas we’d like...
LIFESTYLE
houstoniamag.com

3 Zero-Proof Drink Recipes You Must Try This New Year's

A bottle of wine, or a trip to the bar with friends and coworkers to ring in the holidays is standard for this time of year. But what if you’re sober? New Year’s Eve parties don’t have to mean you are the odd one out, just drinking Sprite or a Topo Chico while everyone else sips on colorful cocktails.
DRINKS
Vogue

The Stress Supplements To Try For A Calm New Year

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Chances are you’re reading this during a rare moment of calm. Reclining, with your phone on silent, it’s probably as close as you...
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Trying to Lose Weight in the New Year? – Here Are the 4 Foods You Should Avoid!

Since 2022 is right around the corner, it’s unavoidable that many people are starting to set resolutions for the new year!. Many of them will definitely be health-related as well, especially after the holidays where people tend to ease up on their fitness and healthy lifestyle in general in favor of some relaxing time with the family and some delicious but often unhealthy meals.
DIETS
waltermagazine.com

Two Great Mocktail Recipes to Try for Dry January

You won’t miss the alcohol in these two spirit-free concoctions by Nathan Williams, the co-owner of Current Wellness. recipes by Nathan Williams | photography by Joe Pellegrino. “A non-alcoholic cocktail can be a beautiful, special drink,” says Current Wellness co-owner Nathan Williams. His Peppery Paloma and Thai Basil Rickey...
RECIPES
Current Publishing

Column: New year, new you

As we approach the new year, we are hopeful that life can return to being calm and that the upheaval of the past many months can be put aside. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal reminded me that it is our personal responsibility to create our own post-pandemic calmness. I found that all these suggestions were especially appropriate for living in a retirement community, but they’ll work anywhere.
CARMEL, IN
The Independent

Shorter planks are more effective, according to experts

Planking can be incredible for your core - but just how long do you have to hold the muscle-blasting pose for it to be effective?According to professor and spine specialist Stuart McGill, PhD, the answer is just 10 seconds.Speaking to The Telegraph, McGill said: “There’s no utility to this kind of activity other than claiming a record.”Rather, McGill suggests that those looking to benefit from planking will see greater results if they rely on three 10-second intervals, rather than longer holds, or the "Big 3" - which includes curl-ups, side planks, and bird dog exercises.However, personal trainers seem to disagree.Read...
WORKOUTS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy