Tampa Bay Buccaneers How to watch, listen and livestream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Carmen Vitali. The Buccaneers will take their last road trip of the regular season and first of the new year when they head up to New (Jersey) to take on the Jets this Sunday. Tampa Bay clinched the NFC South with a divisional win over the Panthers in Week 16, thereby also securing a playoff spot. All that's yet to be determined now is the seeding.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO